Naitel And MEDUSA Partner To Advance Digital Corridor Linking Europe, North Africa, Jordan And Middle East

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- NaiTel, the telecom arm of Aqaba Digital Hub (ADH), and MEDUSA Submarine Cable System have signed a strategic agreement to strengthen international connectivity between Jordan, Europe and North Africa.

Through the connection to MEDUSA via the Coral Bridge, Aqaba Digital Hub will provide a new access point to the MEDUSA network, creating a direct connectivity route from Aqaba to Europe via MEDUSA's landings and onwards to the wider Middle East.

As part of the collaboration, MEDUSA will establish colocation capacity at Aqaba Digital Hub, an open-access, carrier-neutral digital infrastructure facility designed to serve as a gateway for international connectivity into Jordan.

This process will enable operators and customers connected at Aqaba Digital Hub to access MEDUSA's high-capacity submarine network and reach Europe directly, while providing an open-access gateway for international connectivity into Jordan and the wider Middle East.

MEDUSA is developing a new-generation submarine cable system linking Europe, North Africa and Middle East. Under the agreement, the two companies will integrate this submarine infrastructure with NaiTel's regional and international connectivity network and ADH's carrier-neutral data center and open-access cable landing station in Aqaba.

Talking at the signing ceremony, Eyad Abu Khorma, Founder and CEO of Aqaba Digital Hub, said: "Our collaboration with MEDUSA further expands the international connectivity ecosystem we have built in Aqaba, strengthening the links between Europe, North Africa, Jordan and the wider Middle East.

MEDUSA's growing footprint across the Mediterranean, combined with NaiTel and Aqaba Digital Hub's terrestrial, subsea and data center infrastructure in Jordan, creates a strong foundation for developing more diversified and resilient international connectivity. Jordan is uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge between the Mediterranean and the wider Middle East, and we look forward to working with MEDUSA to develop new connectivity opportunities across the region." Meanwhile, Norman Albi, CEO of MEDUSA Submarine Cable System, commented: "Partnering with NaiTel and Aqaba Digital Hub represents an important step in extending MEDUSA's Mediterranean connectivity into Jordan and the wider Middle East." By combining MEDUSA's high-capacity submarine network with NaiTel and ADH's terrestrial, data centre and subsea infrastructure in Aqaba, he added that: "We are creating new opportunities for carriers, cloud providers, digital platforms and enterprises to access more diverse and resilient international routes. We look forward to working closely with our partners in Jordan to strengthen connectivity between Europe, North Africa and the wider Middle East, while supportingthe region's growing digital economy." //Petra// NQ