Irbid's Industrial Exports Jump 10.5% Last September: ICI

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 1 (Petra) - Exports from the Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI) reached USD99.8 million in last September, up 10.5 percent from USD90.3 million during the same period last year, according to ICI data.

The figures showed the chamber issued 1,391 certificates of origin throughout the month, reflecting a 4.9 percent increase from 1,326 certificates issued in September 2025.

Garments and leather products led export sectors at USD87.2 million, while food and agriculture stood at at USD5.18 million, medical and pharmaceutical supplies at USD3.16 million, and chemicals and cosmetics at USD2.93 million. Remaining exports covered engineering, plastics, construction, and packaging materials.

By destination, the US was the top foreign market at USD72.9 million, followed by Germany at USD3.86 million, Saudi Arabia at USD2.11 million, and the Netherlands at USD2 million. Regionally, North America accounted for over USD75 million of total exports, followed by Asia at USD13.8 million and Europe at USD8.1 million.

Al-Hasan Industrial Estate (HIE) generated the vast majority of export value at USD95.3 million, while Cyber City contributed USD4.1 million and the chamber's main office accounted for USD430,000.

ICI Director Nidal Sadr, in remarks to "Petra," said the growth showcases the sector's "resilience and ability to expand globally despite international trade headwinds." He noted that the ICI is working alongside government entities and partner institutions to enter new markets, boost local manufacturing competitiveness, and create job opportunities.

//Petra// HA