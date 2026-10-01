Jordan, Italy Explore New Investment Partnerships, Business Opportunities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- Minister of Investment Tarek Abu Ghazaleh and Italian Ambassador to Jordan Pier Luigi Zamporlini discussed Thursday ways to expand investment cooperation and strengthen business ties between Jordan and Italy.

Abu Ghazaleh highlighted the importance of building on the strong relations between the two countries by increasing engagement with Italian companies, institutions and investors and connecting them with investment opportunities and projects available in Jordan.

He noted the importance of following up on the outcome of a recent Jordanian delegation visit to Milan, which included meetings with Italian companies and economic institutions, and building on the interest expressed in investment opportunities in Jordan by translating it into partnerships and investment projects.

The two sides also discussed ways to increase the participation of Italian companies and investors in the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, scheduled to be held at the Dead Sea on Nov. 19.

Abu Ghazaleh described the conference as a practical platform for connecting European companies with investment opportunities and projects in Jordan and building partnerships between Jordanian and European private-sector companies.

He also highlighted Jordan's efforts to strengthen its position as a stable and reliable investment destination, supported by its strategic location, trade agreements and skilled workforce, as well as legislative and procedural reforms aimed at facilitating business, enabling investment growth and supporting access to regional markets.

Zamporlini affirmed Italy's interest in developing economic and investment relations with Jordan and strengthening links between the two countries' business communities to explore new areas of cooperation and build partnerships serving their mutual interests.

He also expressed his commitment to continued coordination and support for efforts related to the investment conference, which, he said, would help increase the participation of Italian companies and open broader prospects for economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

//Petra// AJ