403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Red Sea Authority Presents Red Sea Global with Operating Licenses for AMAALA Marina and Shura Marina
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Riyadh, 1 October 2026
The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) today presented Red Sea Global (RSG) with two operating licenses for AMAALA Marina and Shura Marina. The move strengthens the marinas’ readiness to welcome yachts and supports the integration of marine services across RSG’s destinations along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.
Eng. Mohammed Bukhari, Vice President of Coastal Tourism Operations at SRSA, handed over the licenses to Mr. Raed Albasseet, Chief Operations and Sustainability Officer at RSG, in Riyadh.
The licenses were issued in accordance with the Regulation for the Design and Operation of Tourist Marinas, which governs marina design and operations and sets out health, safety, and environmental protection requirements. These requirements support the quality of services provided to yacht owners and visitors to coastal destinations. SRSA’s regulatory framework also provides clarity for operators and investors, strengthens confidence in the sector, and supports coastal tourism growth underpinned by quality visitor experiences and protection of the marine environment.
RSG recently launched Yachting Network, which brings the management and operation of its marinas and yacht clubs along the Red Sea coast together under unified management. The network is designed to provide yacht owners, captains and crews with a connected experience and easier access to berthing and marine services across destinations.
The network includes AMAALA Marina, part of AMAALA Yacht Club, with 119 berths, and Shura Marina, the largest tourist marina on an island in Saudi Arabia, with 159 berths. Together, the two marinas offer a combined capacity of 278 berths and can accommodate yachts up to 120 meters in length.
With a clubhouse spanning approximately 7,900 square meters, AMAALA Yacht Club offers facilities and services for yacht owners and visitors that complement the marina. Together, they bring yachting, hospitality, and marine services into an integrated experience, strengthening the destination’s appeal to the yachting community.
The move reflects the complementary roles of SRSA in developing and regulating coastal tourism and RSG in developing tourism destinations, facilities, and services. SRSA establishes regulatory frameworks, policies, rules and standards, issues licenses and permits, encourages investment, and identifies infrastructure requirements. These efforts support the sector’s growth, strengthen the Red Sea’s competitiveness as a global tourism destination, and advance the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030
The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) today presented Red Sea Global (RSG) with two operating licenses for AMAALA Marina and Shura Marina. The move strengthens the marinas’ readiness to welcome yachts and supports the integration of marine services across RSG’s destinations along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.
Eng. Mohammed Bukhari, Vice President of Coastal Tourism Operations at SRSA, handed over the licenses to Mr. Raed Albasseet, Chief Operations and Sustainability Officer at RSG, in Riyadh.
The licenses were issued in accordance with the Regulation for the Design and Operation of Tourist Marinas, which governs marina design and operations and sets out health, safety, and environmental protection requirements. These requirements support the quality of services provided to yacht owners and visitors to coastal destinations. SRSA’s regulatory framework also provides clarity for operators and investors, strengthens confidence in the sector, and supports coastal tourism growth underpinned by quality visitor experiences and protection of the marine environment.
RSG recently launched Yachting Network, which brings the management and operation of its marinas and yacht clubs along the Red Sea coast together under unified management. The network is designed to provide yacht owners, captains and crews with a connected experience and easier access to berthing and marine services across destinations.
The network includes AMAALA Marina, part of AMAALA Yacht Club, with 119 berths, and Shura Marina, the largest tourist marina on an island in Saudi Arabia, with 159 berths. Together, the two marinas offer a combined capacity of 278 berths and can accommodate yachts up to 120 meters in length.
With a clubhouse spanning approximately 7,900 square meters, AMAALA Yacht Club offers facilities and services for yacht owners and visitors that complement the marina. Together, they bring yachting, hospitality, and marine services into an integrated experience, strengthening the destination’s appeal to the yachting community.
The move reflects the complementary roles of SRSA in developing and regulating coastal tourism and RSG in developing tourism destinations, facilities, and services. SRSA establishes regulatory frameworks, policies, rules and standards, issues licenses and permits, encourages investment, and identifies infrastructure requirements. These efforts support the sector’s growth, strengthen the Red Sea’s competitiveness as a global tourism destination, and advance the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment