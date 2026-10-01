Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 Series: How Much Will A Match Ticket Cost?
According to the schedule, the first match will be played on October 9, the second on October 11, and the third and final T20I on October 13 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
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For the first and second matches, tickets for the general enclosure will cost Rs300, while VIP tickets will start at Rs1,000.
For the third match, general enclosure tickets will start at Rs200, while VIP tickets have been priced at Rs800.
The three-match series will give fans an opportunity to watch Pakistan and Sri Lanka face each other in T20 cricket live in Rawalpindi.
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