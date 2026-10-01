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Carlyle-Backed Highway Roop Acquires Chamundi, Strengthening its Leadership in Mission-Critical Torque & Control Components for Automotive and Industrial Applications
(MENAFN- Kaizzen Communications) Dubai, UAE, October 01, 2026 – Highway Roop Precision Technologies Limited (“Highway Roop”), a Carlyle-backed manufacturer of mission-critical precision components across torque and control applications, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Chamundi Die Cast Private Limited (“Chamundi”), an Indian manufacturer of complex, precision-machined aluminum die-cast components for automotive and industrial applications.
The acquisition adds Chamundi’s aluminum die-casting and precision-machining capabilities to Highway Roop’s platform, complementing its existing strengths in forging and machining across steering, transmission and powertrain applications. The combination broadens Highway Roop’s manufacturing capabilities and strengthens its ability to deliver complex, lightweight engineered solutions – an increasingly important priority for OEMs as they build more efficient powertrains. Chamundi also brings a growing portfolio of electric vehicle (“EV”) components and established customer relationships across India, North America and Europe, further expanding Highway Roop’s reach across geographies and end markets.
Mohit Oswal, Chairman of Highway Roop, said: “This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to build Highway Roop into a scaled, diversified precision manufacturing platform anchored in mission-critical torque and control applications. Chamundi’s capabilities and customer relationships complement our existing strengths and strengthen our ability to serve customers across automotive and industrial applications. Together, we are building a stronger platform for the next phase of growth.”
Dharmesh Arora, Group CEO and Director of Highway Roop, said: “Chamundi meaningfully strengthens Highway Roop’s capabilities around our core focus on torque and control applications. Its integrated aluminum die-casting and precision-machining capabilities expand our ability to deliver complex, lightweight engineered solutions across vehicle technologies. Its South India manufacturing base also diversifies our footprint, brings us closer to key customers, and strengthens the resilience of our manufacturing network and supply chain. We are delighted to welcome the Chamundi team to Highway Roop and look forward to building a stronger platform together.”
Yasin Khan, Managing Director of Chamundi, said: “Over four decades, Chamundi has built a strong business anchored in engineering excellence, a committed workforce and long-standing customer relationships. We are pleased to partner with Highway Roop for the next phase of our journey and will continue to hold a stake in the combined entity. Highway Roop’s complementary capabilities and scale will enable us to build on this foundation, deepen our relationships with customers, and create new opportunities for our employees, as we grow together.”
Amit Jain, Partner and Head of Carlyle India Advisors, said: “This transaction reflects Carlyle’s continued commitment to building a scaled, differentiated precision manufacturing platform in India. Highway Roop has established itself as a trusted partner to global OEMs for mission-critical torque and control components, and Chamundi adds complementary capabilities that further strengthen its customer proposition. We remain focused on supporting Highway Roop as it scales its capabilities and builds towards becoming one of India’s leading precision manufacturing companies serving automotive and industrial customers globally.”
The acquisition marks a strategic milestone in Highway Roop’s journey to build a scaled, diversified precision manufacturing platform anchored in mission-critical torque and control applications, bringing together complementary capabilities to deliver a broader range of engineered solutions to automotive and industrial customers globally.
The acquisition adds Chamundi’s aluminum die-casting and precision-machining capabilities to Highway Roop’s platform, complementing its existing strengths in forging and machining across steering, transmission and powertrain applications. The combination broadens Highway Roop’s manufacturing capabilities and strengthens its ability to deliver complex, lightweight engineered solutions – an increasingly important priority for OEMs as they build more efficient powertrains. Chamundi also brings a growing portfolio of electric vehicle (“EV”) components and established customer relationships across India, North America and Europe, further expanding Highway Roop’s reach across geographies and end markets.
Mohit Oswal, Chairman of Highway Roop, said: “This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to build Highway Roop into a scaled, diversified precision manufacturing platform anchored in mission-critical torque and control applications. Chamundi’s capabilities and customer relationships complement our existing strengths and strengthen our ability to serve customers across automotive and industrial applications. Together, we are building a stronger platform for the next phase of growth.”
Dharmesh Arora, Group CEO and Director of Highway Roop, said: “Chamundi meaningfully strengthens Highway Roop’s capabilities around our core focus on torque and control applications. Its integrated aluminum die-casting and precision-machining capabilities expand our ability to deliver complex, lightweight engineered solutions across vehicle technologies. Its South India manufacturing base also diversifies our footprint, brings us closer to key customers, and strengthens the resilience of our manufacturing network and supply chain. We are delighted to welcome the Chamundi team to Highway Roop and look forward to building a stronger platform together.”
Yasin Khan, Managing Director of Chamundi, said: “Over four decades, Chamundi has built a strong business anchored in engineering excellence, a committed workforce and long-standing customer relationships. We are pleased to partner with Highway Roop for the next phase of our journey and will continue to hold a stake in the combined entity. Highway Roop’s complementary capabilities and scale will enable us to build on this foundation, deepen our relationships with customers, and create new opportunities for our employees, as we grow together.”
Amit Jain, Partner and Head of Carlyle India Advisors, said: “This transaction reflects Carlyle’s continued commitment to building a scaled, differentiated precision manufacturing platform in India. Highway Roop has established itself as a trusted partner to global OEMs for mission-critical torque and control components, and Chamundi adds complementary capabilities that further strengthen its customer proposition. We remain focused on supporting Highway Roop as it scales its capabilities and builds towards becoming one of India’s leading precision manufacturing companies serving automotive and industrial customers globally.”
The acquisition marks a strategic milestone in Highway Roop’s journey to build a scaled, diversified precision manufacturing platform anchored in mission-critical torque and control applications, bringing together complementary capabilities to deliver a broader range of engineered solutions to automotive and industrial customers globally.
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