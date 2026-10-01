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Shoolini Among World’s Top 500 for Third Consecutive Year
(MENAFN- Kaizzen Communications) India, October 01, 2026: Shoolini University retained its place among the world’s Top 500 universities for the third consecutive year in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, released today. It ranked No. 3 in India and was placed in the 451–500 global band.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, ranked 254th, while Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences was placed in the 326–350 band. These were the only two Indian institutions ranked ahead of Shoolini.
Founder Chancellor Prof PK Khosla outlined the university’s next goal. ‘When we founded Shoolini, we wanted to show that a university in the Himalayan region could compete with the best in the world. Our faculty, researchers and students have given us the confidence to aim higher. Our goal is to be among the world’s Top 200 universities within the next three years.’
Shoolini ranked 184th globally for Research Quality and third in India for International Outlook. Its overall score was in the 47.4–48.7 range. The university has now been among the world’s Top 500 four times in five years.
Pro Chancellor Prof Vishal Anand said, “Getting into the Top 500 once is an achievement. Staying there three years in a row is difficult, because it takes consistent work every year. This result reflects the efforts of everyone who continues to support Shoolini’s progress.”
The 2027 rankings included 2,297 institutions worldwide, with 143 from India. Over 1,000 institutions from Asia were part of the list.
Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla added, “Being recognised among the world’s leading universities is a proud moment for Shoolini. We will continue to invest in research, strengthen our international partnerships and focus on teaching that helps students think, question and create.”
THE World University Rankings are widely recognised as a global benchmark for higher education. They assess research-intensive universities across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, allowing institutions to compare their performance with universities around the world.
About Shoolini University
Shoolini University is a leading research-driven private university located in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India. Established in 2009, the university is known for its strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and global academic excellence. It offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes across disciplines such as engineering, management, biotechnology, pharmaceutical sciences, and liberal arts.
Recognised among India’s top private universities, Shoolini has consistently featured in prominent national and global rankings. It is ranked among the top universities in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and has earned global recognition in QS and Times Higher Education rankings for its research output, international outlook, and academic quality
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, ranked 254th, while Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences was placed in the 326–350 band. These were the only two Indian institutions ranked ahead of Shoolini.
Founder Chancellor Prof PK Khosla outlined the university’s next goal. ‘When we founded Shoolini, we wanted to show that a university in the Himalayan region could compete with the best in the world. Our faculty, researchers and students have given us the confidence to aim higher. Our goal is to be among the world’s Top 200 universities within the next three years.’
Shoolini ranked 184th globally for Research Quality and third in India for International Outlook. Its overall score was in the 47.4–48.7 range. The university has now been among the world’s Top 500 four times in five years.
Pro Chancellor Prof Vishal Anand said, “Getting into the Top 500 once is an achievement. Staying there three years in a row is difficult, because it takes consistent work every year. This result reflects the efforts of everyone who continues to support Shoolini’s progress.”
The 2027 rankings included 2,297 institutions worldwide, with 143 from India. Over 1,000 institutions from Asia were part of the list.
Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla added, “Being recognised among the world’s leading universities is a proud moment for Shoolini. We will continue to invest in research, strengthen our international partnerships and focus on teaching that helps students think, question and create.”
THE World University Rankings are widely recognised as a global benchmark for higher education. They assess research-intensive universities across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, allowing institutions to compare their performance with universities around the world.
About Shoolini University
Shoolini University is a leading research-driven private university located in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India. Established in 2009, the university is known for its strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and global academic excellence. It offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes across disciplines such as engineering, management, biotechnology, pharmaceutical sciences, and liberal arts.
Recognised among India’s top private universities, Shoolini has consistently featured in prominent national and global rankings. It is ranked among the top universities in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and has earned global recognition in QS and Times Higher Education rankings for its research output, international outlook, and academic quality
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