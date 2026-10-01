Czech Opposition To Again Urge Government To Provide Ukraine With Four L-159 Jets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Martin Kupka, leader of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS) and a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"If the Czech army can do without four L-159 aircraft, and according to my information, it really can transfer them, then the Czech side should provide them to Ukraine. This would help further strengthen Ukraine. And this is precisely what we will again urge the government to do," he said.

Kupka noted that his personal position, as well as that of all ODS deputies, is that Czechia should make maximum use of its actual capabilities and resources to help Ukraine. He recalled that his party, previously led by former Prime Minister Petr Fiala, has raised this issue repeatedly. The issue is becoming relevant again now, as the manufacturer Aero Vodochody will supply next-generation aircraft, the lawmaker added.

Kupka stressed the importance of helping Ukraine amid Russian attacks targeting not only energy infrastructure but also other civilian facilities.

"It is quite clear that the atrocities committed by Vladimir Putin continue to escalate, including in the form of threats against other European states. It is clearly evident that helping Ukraine defend itself better also means better protection for Europe," the politician said.

Helping Ukraine is in Czechia's national interest – Czech general

The dispute over the aircraft in Czech political circles began after Czech President Petr Pavel said during a visit to Ukraine in January that four L-159s could be provided to Ukraine. The government criticized the proposal. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said after a meeting with his coalition partners that the Czech army needed the aircraft and declared the matter closed. Pavel, meanwhile, said that transferring four of the 24 L-159s in service with the Czech army would not weaken its capabilities.