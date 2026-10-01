Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian UAV Storage And Launch Site Near Donetsk, Ammunition Depot In Luhansk Region
Among the targets struck was a site for the storage, preparation and launch of attack UAVs near temporarily occupied Donetsk. According to the report, striking such facilities is one of the priorities for Ukrainian forces, aimed at reducing the Russian army's ability to use attack drones against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.Read also: Ukraine's military strikes Russian UAV depot, command-and-observation post
In addition, the following targets were struck:
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an enemy UAV command post near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region;
a Russian missile and artillery weapons depot near Verkhniokamianka, Luhansk region;
an area where weapons and military equipment of Russian units were concentrated near Tymoshivka, Zaporizhzhia region.
The destruction of UAV storage depots belonging to the enemy's Rubicon unit in the area of temporarily occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk region, on September 23 was also confirmed.
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