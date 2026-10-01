Mysterious 'Whiskers' On Russian Drones Turned Out To Be Mechanical Detonators 'Flash'
"The 'whiskers' on the Geran have been figured out. It's an ordinary mechanical detonator," he wrote.
Beskrestnov explained that the device contains a metal tube and a metal rod that make contact when they touch something, triggering a command for the explosion.Read also: Russians use jet-powered drone for first time with payload designed to destroy power lines –“Flash”
On September 30, Russian forces used for the first time a warhead on a jet-powered drone specifically designed to destroy high-voltage power lines and steel bridge structures.
Photo: Serhii Beskrestnov /Telegram
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