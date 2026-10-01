Mysterious 'Whiskers' On Russian Drones Turned Out To Be Mechanical Detonators 'Flash'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Beskrestnov (call sign "Flash"), a freelance presidential advisor on technology and a technology expert, announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The 'whiskers' on the Geran have been figured out. It's an ordinary mechanical detonator," he wrote.

Beskrestnov explained that the device contains a metal tube and a metal rod that make contact when they touch something, triggering a command for the explosion.

Russians use jet-powered drone for first time with payload designed to destroy power lines –“Flash”

On September 30, Russian forces used for the first time a warhead on a jet-powered drone specifically designed to destroy high-voltage power lines and steel bridge structures.

Photo: Serhii Beskrestnov /Telegram