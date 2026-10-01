Death Toll From Avalanche At Himlung Himal Base Camp Rises To 11

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The death toll from an avalanche that struck a base camp in the Himlung Himal area of the Himalayas on September 27 has risen to 11, according to The Himalayan Times.

The avalanche hit the base camp located at an altitude of around 4,900 meters near Himlung Himal, a 7,126-meter peak in Nepal. Search and rescue teams have continued operations in the area following the incident, despite challenging conditions at the high-altitude site.

According to the newspaper, rescuers have recovered the bodies of four more people, bringing the confirmed death toll to 11. Seven bodies had previously been found at the site.

Search and rescue operations are continuing for five people who remain missing. Authorities and rescue teams are working to locate those still unaccounted for and determine whether anyone else may have been affected by the avalanche.

Rescuers had earlier evacuated 10 people who were found alive in the camp area. The survivors were transported by helicopter from the high-altitude location.

The incident has highlighted the risks faced by climbers and expedition teams operating in the Himalayas, where sudden avalanches and severe weather conditions can pose significant dangers, particularly at high elevations.