Armenian PM Pashinyan Sets Peace Agreement With Azerbaijan As Key Government Priority

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The signing and ratification of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan should be among the strategic priorities of the Armenian government.

According to Armenian media reports, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made the remarks during a press conference.

Pashinyan said that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan had already become a reality, but had not yet been fully formalized institutionally.

“The government's most important task is to bring this expectation of the people to its conclusion and achieve the goal,” Pashinyan said.

He stressed that the key steps in this direction should be the signing of the peace agreement and its subsequent ratification.

According to the prime minister, the government's future political strategy should be shaped with this objective in mind.