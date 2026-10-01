Chris Webber
- Research Fellow in Equity in the Uniformed Public Services, Anglia Ruskin University
Chris is interested in behaviour change and how systems can be altered to influence this. His current collaborative research explores contemporary issues surrounding equity within the Fire and Rescue Service across England.
Chris worked as an outdoor educator around the UK and world for over a decade. He discovered research as a mature student whilst exploring implementing outdoor adventure within primary education and teaching and learning outdoor adventure within initial teacher training. His PhD at Leeds Beckett University investigated enhancing the transfer of learning from the Royal British Legion's flagship recovery and transition programme among military veterans.Experience
- –present Research Fellow, Anglia Ruskin University
- 2023 Leeds Beckett University, PhD in Learning Transfer
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