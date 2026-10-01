Graduate Research and Teaching Assistant in Journalism Studies, University of Florida

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Alex Volonte is an interdisciplinary industry professional with broad experience in multimedia entertainment, having initially worked as content producer for broadcasters and digital outlets across Central Europe.

Thereafter he specialized in technical sales engineering, gaining expertise operating within the international video and ad tech space for the media asset management company Ooyala.

He subsequently spent a few years driving the digital infrastructure for the software company Utopia Music, focusing on distributed ledger technology for music rights management.

The following six years he was active in a managerial and operational capacity for the Swedish music tech enterprise Epidemic Sound, working across the programming, selection, packaging, distribution and release for all of the company's music.

He is binational (Swiss/Italian) and fluent in all major Western languages. He holds a MSc in Media & Communications from the London School of Economics. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Journalism at the University of Florida, while acting as Graduate Teaching and Research Assistant at the College of Journalism & Communications.

2025–present Graduate Research & Teaching Assistant - Journalism Studies, University of Florida

2015 London School of Economics & Political Science (LSE), MSc Media and Communications

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