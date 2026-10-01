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Sophya Garashchuk

Sophya Garashchuk


2026-10-01 09:10:31
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of South Carolina
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Dr. Garashchuk's research interests include theoretical and computational chemistry focusing on quantum effects in dynamics of nuclei, development of approximate quantum trajectory dynamics method scalable to large molecular systems, incorporation of the zero-point energy, quantum tunneling, and other quantum effects in reactive dynamics, i. e. into proton transfer processes.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of South Carolina

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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