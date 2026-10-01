Sophya Garashchuk

Dr. Garashchuk's research interests include theoretical and computational chemistry focusing on quantum effects in dynamics of nuclei, development of approximate quantum trajectory dynamics method scalable to large molecular systems, incorporation of the zero-point energy, quantum tunneling, and other quantum effects in reactive dynamics, i. e. into proton transfer processes.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.