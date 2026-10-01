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Timothy Randhir

Timothy Randhir


2026-10-01 09:10:29
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Environmental Sciences, UMass Amherst
Profile Articles

Professor Randhir's primary interests include watershed management, environmental sciences, water resources, water quality, ecological economics, complex systems, ecology, dynamic modeling and optimization, spatial analysis and simulation, Institutional economics, systems modeling, climate change, land use policy, international trade and development, common pool resources, and natural resources policy.

Experience
  • 1997–present Professor, University of Massachusetts
Education
  • 1995 Purdue University, Ph.D.

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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