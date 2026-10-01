

Associate Professor of Philosophy and Law, Wayne State University Fellow, Institute for Humane Studies

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Mark Satta is Associate Professor of Philosophy and Law at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He holds a PhD in Philosophy from Purdue University and a JD from Harvard Law School.

His areas of research include the First Amendment (especially free speech and religious liberty), LGBTQ civil rights, constitutional law, philosophy of law, epistemology (especially social, political, and legal epistemology), and philosophy of language, among others.

He is the author of "Let Them Buy Cake: Gay Weddings and the Coordinated Campaign against Queer Rights" forthcoming with Oxford University Press, and the co-editor of "Philosophy of Free Speech: An Introduction," forthcoming with Routledge.



2024–present Associate Professor of Philosophy and Law, Wayne State University 2020–2024 Assistant Professor of Philosophy, Wayne State University



2019 Harvard Law School, JD 2016 Purdue University, PhD in Philosophy

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