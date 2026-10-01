MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway Seismic phase now underway; results to further define pathway to multi-gas pilot production

October 01, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") announces the engagement of Earth Signal Processing Ltd. ("ESP"), a Calgary-based global leader in onshore seismic processing, to process approximately 50 line-kilometres of 2D seismic data from the Company's Apple River-Bennett Hill clean hydrogen and helium multi-gas system in Nova Scotia.

Why This Matters

Seismic processing is the bridge between exploration and production planning. With soil-gas, geophysical and drilling results already in hand, ESP's imaging delivers the subsurface data QIMC needs to further define its clean hydrogen, helium and multi-gas pilot production pathway.

A Proven Global Partner

Operating since 1993, ESP has processed more than 27,600 2D seismic lines across over 63 countries since 2000, including work in Nova Scotia's Cumberland Basin. ESP will apply its proprietary technology to reduce noise and improve imaging of faults, geological boundaries and other key features. Available well, drill-core and geological data will be incorporated to support the preparation of seismic images for interpretation.

Path to Pilot Production

QIMC will integrate ESP's processed seismic with its existing soil-gas, geophysical and subsurface results. With this dataset in place, the Company moves from exploration into planning its clean hydrogen, helium and multi-gas pilot production pathway.

"World-class partners produce world-class data, and data drives our pilot production pathway," said John Karagiannidis, President and CEO of QIMC. "With Earth Signal, we are turning exploration results into a clear subsurface picture for clean hydrogen, helium and multi-gas pilot production."

The engagement strengthens QIMC's technical team in Nova Scotia, complementing Echo Seismic Ltd. for field acquisition and Strum Consulting for health, safety and environmental oversight and field coordination.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a North American exploration and development company advancing natural hydrogen and critical-mineral projects in Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Minnesota. The Company applies its proprietary R2G2TM exploration framework, developed in collaboration with INRS, with a focus on responsible exploration and technical innovation.

For Further Information

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

John Karagiannidis

President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Telephone: +1 514-726-7058

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information regarding ESP's engagement and anticipated work, seismic processing and interpretation, integration of exploration datasets, future drilling and testing, and the Company's pilot production pathway. Such information reflects management's current expectations and assumes suitable data quality, contractor availability, funding and required authorizations. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to operational constraints, changes in scope, geological complexity, data limitations and other exploration risks.

Seismic images and soil-gas anomalies do not establish the presence, size or commercial viability of a subsurface gas accumulation. Seismic processing does not measure hydrogen or helium concentrations, formation pressure, sustained flow, reservoir deliverability or recoverable volumes. Further drilling and appropriate subsurface testing would be required. There is no assurance that the work will identify suitable targets or that pilot production will be undertaken or successful. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law.







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Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.