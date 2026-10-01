MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Peruvian Metals Announces Third Quarter Production at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Provides Sampling Update from the Tailings Area

October 01, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Peruvian Metals Corp.

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") announces third quarter production results and the start of a detailed auger drilling program on the tailings area at its 80-per-cent-owned Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Plant processed a total of 9,065 metric tonnes ("mt"). The Plant has achieved full production capacity for 9 of the previous 10 quarters. Production levels showed a very slight decrease of 4.5% compared to the third quarter of 2025 (9,494 mt). The Company continues to be on track to achieve full production capacity for 2026 and match or exceed the 2025 annual production of 36,616 mt. The Company has been active in reviewing new civil engineering proposals to expand the capacity of the plant as well as the connection to the national energy grid.

The Company announced on September 9, 2026, new sample results from the tailings area showing the presence of significant gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag") in the tailings. As previously announced, twenty samples were taken from a dry area within the tailings area and returned 2.4 grams Au/mt and 90 grams Ag/mt. At the current Au and Ag prices of $4,200 (U.S.) and $62 (U.S.) per ounce, respectively, this equates to 0.108 ounce Au equivalent/mt. The gold results range from 1.34 to 3.93 grams Au/mt and silver ranging from 1.24 ounces Ag/mt to 4.37 ounces Ag/mt.

The Company plans to further sample the tailings area by using hand augers capable of collecting samples at 8 to 10 metre depths. Initially the hand auger program will only focus on dry areas and will be expanded into current wet areas once dried. Auger holes will be spaced 10 metres apart and sampled at 1 metre intervals. The auger sampling will aid the Company in designing and planning the reprocessing of the tailings area required by Ministry of Mines. The Company is currently preparing the required documents and will present the findings when the sampling program is complete.

As previously announced, a composite sample was collected within the sampled area for metallurgical test work. The head grade of the metallurgical sample assayed 1.76 grams Au/mt and 75 grams Ag/mt. Results confirmed the high recoveries of gold and silver at 93 per cent and 87 per cent, respectively. The lead and zinc content is determined to be insignificant so that any future processing would only focus on recovering the gold-silver.

Jeffrey Reeder, Chief Executive Officer of Peruvian Metals, commented: "We are on track for another year at full capacity production. We are planning to expand the production levels for the second quarter of 2027. New drying areas are the first priorities as the reprocessing of tailings material will produce significant amounts of Au-Ag concentrates for sale. The Company is also expecting to produce Au-Ag concentrates from Palta Dorada during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Qualified Person

Jeffrey Reeder, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release. The metallurgical work was performed by Jose Orlando Moncada Rejas, Ing, who is the main metallurgist at the Aguila Norte plant owned by the company. Assaying of the tailings material was performed by Procesmin Ingenieros SRL, located in Caraz Ancash, by fire assay for gold-silver.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company. Our business model is to provide clients with toll milling services and produce high-grade marketable concentrates from mineral purchases. The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Company with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. The Management and Directors have been operating successfully in Peru for over 30 years and the Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru. Peruvian Metals has a history of timely transactions that have added long term value for shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF PERUVIAN METALS

CORP.

(Signed) Jeffrey Reeder

For additional information, contact:

Jeffrey Reeder, C.E.O.

Telephone: (647) 302-3290

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions, and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at .While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions, and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

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Source: Peruvian Metals Corp.