MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) How the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit Rebuilt Its Citizenship Programme in Two Years as a Statutory Body

October 01, 2026 9:07 AM EDT | Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - 1 October 2026, marks two years since the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit, the world's first programme of its kind, was restructured under the leadership of a new executive team led by Executive Chairman, H.E. Calvin St. Juste.







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In October 2024, the National Assembly passed the Citizenship by Investment Unit Act, 2024, and the Citizenship Unit (CIU) began operating as a statutory body, governed by a Board of Governors responsible for strategic oversight, policy development and operational management.

Since then, the Citizenship Unit has undergone a significant transformation under St Juste's six principle vision emphasising: transparency, transformation, good governance, communication, global leadership and sustainability while reaffirming its commitment to investing in local communities.

Digital transformation

Within the first 100 days the Unit recorded a 169 per cent increase in applications and improved processing efficiency. Approval in principle now takes between 120 and 180 days.

Much of that came from Saturn, the digital platform launched in April 2025 to modernise how applications are processed and monitored. It gives authorised stakeholders live application-status monitoring and replaced several manual workflows.

Mandatory biometric enrolment for all citizens

In April 2026, the Ministry of National Security in conjunction with the Citizenship Unit launched the mandatory biometric enrolment and passport modernisation programme, a further step in the Federation's efforts to safeguard domestic and international borders through enhanced identity verification. The biometric network now spans 13 locations worldwide in St. Kitts, London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, Hong Kong, Singapore, Ottawa, Toronto, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and Iraq.

Stronger due diligence and compliance

Mandatory interviews, biometric verification, expanded international screening and independent review have added layers of scrutiny to each application. The Unit has introduced blockchain-verified certification for due diligence reports and strengthened information-sharing with international authorities.

In February 2026 the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network rescinded FIN-2014-A004, an advisory it had issued in 2014. The rescission came without detailed public reasoning from the US Treasury, though the CIU has linked it to the vetting and governance reforms of the past two years.

Consistently top ranked programme

The Programme ranked as the top Citizenship Programme in the CBI Index 2025 and won 6 Citizenship Investment Summit Awards across 2025 and 2026, taking the time-to-citizenship efficiency award in both years.

CIS Programme of the Year 2026 CIS Time-to-Citizenship Efficiency Award 2026 and 2025 CIS Caribbean Impact Award 2026 CIS Sustainable Development Impact Award 2026 CIS Heritage Excellence Award 2025

Over the same period the Unit participated in 37 major events across 5 continents, generating more than 2,855 engagements with the agents and partners who sell the Programme.

Programme activity and national impact

Through the Affordable Housing Public Benefit Option, more than 100 homes have been financed, with 19 already delivered to families. Basseterre High School is under construction and is expected to serve more than 1,000 students. Phase One of the Prime Creative Arts Centre has also commenced.

The Micro and Small Business Grant Programme 2025 supported 36 businesses with grants of EC$10,000 each, a total of EC$360,000.

The Investment Gateway Summit drew 377 attendees and 22 sponsors across its 2025 and 2026 editions, raising EC$42,000 for Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School in 2026 through a silent auction for a unique artwork painted by local artist Lizca Bass.

The future

As the Citizenship Unit marks its second anniversary as a statutory authority, it remains firmly committed to setting the standard for excellence in the global investment migration industry. Through a steadfast focus on innovation, market responsiveness, and strategic investment, the CIU is dedicated to driving sustainable economic growth and delivering lasting value to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, while upholding the integrity and international reputation of its Citizenship Programme.

Contact information:

St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit

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Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit