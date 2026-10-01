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ACKO goes beyond the insurance policy, betting on protection before the claim
(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Bengaluru, October 1, 2026: ACKO, India’s direct-to-consumer insurer that sells without agents or commissions, today announced three new offerings, DriveCam, ACKO Clinic, and AirPass, spanning motor, health, travel and everyday safety. The products are built on a single idea: protecting customers before something goes wrong.
Nearly half of India's general insurance customers say they're likely to switch providers, citing factors including poor support and negative sentiment around the industry, according to KPMG India's 2025 CX report. Much of that friction traces back to one moment: the claim, often the only time a customer hears from their insurer at all.
"Insurance has always defined itself by the worst day in someone's life, the accident, the surgery, the cancelled flight," said Varun Dua, Founder, ACKO. "We think that's a strange place to start a relationship. An insurer that only shows up when something goes wrong is irrelevant the rest of the time, and most of the time, nothing goes wrong. Our job is to show up for our customers and provide protection before something goes wrong, not just the moment something breaks."
ACKO DriveCam is ACKO's own dashcam, bundled with select ACKO car insurance policies. On Indian roads, a wrong challan, a road-rage confrontation or a disputed accident usually comes down to whoever has proof. DriveCam records from the moment the car starts, so customers have their own account of what happened. The footage belongs to the customer. It stays on the device and their phone, is never uploaded to ACKO's servers, and ACKO cannot see it unless the customer chooses to share it. This is insurance that protects you before the accident, not just after it.
ACKO Clinic is a members-only, year-round healthcare experience for families, opening soon in Bengaluru. It is built around a different idea of healthcare — bringing together top doctors, clinically advanced health check-ups and diagnostics, and a dedicated care team. Together, they help members understand their health deeply, identify risks early and stay ahead of them. The care team gets to know each member over time and stays involved through the year.
The physical ACKO Clinic experience reflects the same philosophy. Members have their own private space, while doctors, diagnostics and the care team come together around them. The result is more proactive, personal and premium care — a business-class upgrade to how families experience healthcare.
ACKO AirPass is an annual travel subscription plan for domestic flyers. It tracks a customer's eligible flights in real time and provides monetary benefits in case of an untoward incident: ₹1,500 for a delay past 90 minutes, as a cash payout directly in the customer’s account. And up to ₹3,000 rebooking discount in case of a cancelled or missed flight, without a form or a wait. Customers can book their new flight directly from the ACKO app to utilise the rebooking discount. AirPass covers every eligible flight over the year.
None of this is new for ACKO. "We don't pay commissions to acquire or renew customers, so we can reinvest that saving into the part of the relationship that usually gets ignored," Varun added. "It's the same principle we've applied to repairs and roadside assistance; we don't outsource the moments that matter to the customer, we own them."
The company’s own repair and roadside assistance network, built instead of routing customers through third-party garages, now services around 2,500 cars a month, twice its capacity a year ago.
According to public filings, ACKO’s claim settlement ratio in motor insurance, around 99.4%, with a repudiation rate of 0.6%, has consistently ranked it among the top three insurers in the category. In ACKO's largest business line, motor insurance, more than 60% of the revenue now comes from renewals at near-zero acquisition cost, revenue that compounds year over year rather than resetting.
Taken together, the new launches are ACKO's attempt to answer a structural question: what an insurer looks like if it decided to show up all the time, instead of only when something breaks.
Nearly half of India's general insurance customers say they're likely to switch providers, citing factors including poor support and negative sentiment around the industry, according to KPMG India's 2025 CX report. Much of that friction traces back to one moment: the claim, often the only time a customer hears from their insurer at all.
"Insurance has always defined itself by the worst day in someone's life, the accident, the surgery, the cancelled flight," said Varun Dua, Founder, ACKO. "We think that's a strange place to start a relationship. An insurer that only shows up when something goes wrong is irrelevant the rest of the time, and most of the time, nothing goes wrong. Our job is to show up for our customers and provide protection before something goes wrong, not just the moment something breaks."
ACKO DriveCam is ACKO's own dashcam, bundled with select ACKO car insurance policies. On Indian roads, a wrong challan, a road-rage confrontation or a disputed accident usually comes down to whoever has proof. DriveCam records from the moment the car starts, so customers have their own account of what happened. The footage belongs to the customer. It stays on the device and their phone, is never uploaded to ACKO's servers, and ACKO cannot see it unless the customer chooses to share it. This is insurance that protects you before the accident, not just after it.
ACKO Clinic is a members-only, year-round healthcare experience for families, opening soon in Bengaluru. It is built around a different idea of healthcare — bringing together top doctors, clinically advanced health check-ups and diagnostics, and a dedicated care team. Together, they help members understand their health deeply, identify risks early and stay ahead of them. The care team gets to know each member over time and stays involved through the year.
The physical ACKO Clinic experience reflects the same philosophy. Members have their own private space, while doctors, diagnostics and the care team come together around them. The result is more proactive, personal and premium care — a business-class upgrade to how families experience healthcare.
ACKO AirPass is an annual travel subscription plan for domestic flyers. It tracks a customer's eligible flights in real time and provides monetary benefits in case of an untoward incident: ₹1,500 for a delay past 90 minutes, as a cash payout directly in the customer’s account. And up to ₹3,000 rebooking discount in case of a cancelled or missed flight, without a form or a wait. Customers can book their new flight directly from the ACKO app to utilise the rebooking discount. AirPass covers every eligible flight over the year.
None of this is new for ACKO. "We don't pay commissions to acquire or renew customers, so we can reinvest that saving into the part of the relationship that usually gets ignored," Varun added. "It's the same principle we've applied to repairs and roadside assistance; we don't outsource the moments that matter to the customer, we own them."
The company’s own repair and roadside assistance network, built instead of routing customers through third-party garages, now services around 2,500 cars a month, twice its capacity a year ago.
According to public filings, ACKO’s claim settlement ratio in motor insurance, around 99.4%, with a repudiation rate of 0.6%, has consistently ranked it among the top three insurers in the category. In ACKO's largest business line, motor insurance, more than 60% of the revenue now comes from renewals at near-zero acquisition cost, revenue that compounds year over year rather than resetting.
Taken together, the new launches are ACKO's attempt to answer a structural question: what an insurer looks like if it decided to show up all the time, instead of only when something breaks.
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