Carlsberg, Pepsico Open $344M Beverage Plant In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Carlsberg Group and PepsiCo have opened a new non-alcoholic beverage plant in the village of Boraldai in Kazakhstan's Almaty region today, with investment in the project totaling $344 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The production complex has a projected capacity of around 1 billion liters of beverages per year and has created more than 230 jobs.

The opening ceremony was held as part of the Kazakhstan-Denmark Business Forum during the official visit of Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen to Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Agriculture Nazgul Khatepova and representatives of the business communities of both countries also attended the ceremony.

The facility is expected to become one of the largest investment projects in the region. Its full-scale industrial launch is expected after the completion of test operations.

"The launch of the facility is the practical outcome of a strategic partnership between international giants Carlsberg Group and PepsiCo, aimed at localizing high-tech production, implementing advanced environmental standards, and expanding the range of non-alcoholic beverages in the markets of Kazakhstan and Central Asia," the statement of the ministry notes.

The first stone-laying ceremony and investment agreement for the project took place on September 16, 2025.

According to data presented at the forum, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Denmark reached $163.6 million in 2025, up 1.6% year-on-year. Kazakhstan's exports to Denmark totaled $40.7 million, increasing 16.6%, while imports from Denmark amounted to $122.9 million.

Danish foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan totaled $394.8 million from 2005 through the first quarter of 2026. In 2025 alone, Danish investment inflows reached $88.1 million, up 14.7% year-on-year.