CFA Societies Canada Announces Board For 2026-2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Societies Canada, Canada's voice for advancing professionalism in investment management and finance, today announced its 2026-2027 Board of Directors. The board combines experienced leadership from across the country with the addition of two new directors,, of CFA Society Edmonton, and, of CFA Society Vancouver. Both have been elected to two-year terms effective September 30, 2026.

They join re-elected directors Haig Vanlian, CFA, Jimmy Kwame Boateng, CFA, and Frank Lachance, CFA, together with seven continuing directors, to form the board for the 2026-2027 term. Ronald Schwarz, CFA, has been renewed as Board Chair.

As the national collaborative body of CFA Institute's 12 member societies in Canada, CFA Societies Canada champions the highest standards of ethics, professional excellence, and public interest advocacy. Through advocacy, collaboration, education, and policy leadership, the organization works to strengthen Canada's investment profession and foster confidence in its capital markets.

"It is an honour to continue serving as Board Chair and to work alongside such an accomplished group of leaders from across Canada," said Ronald Schwarz, CFA, Board Chair of CFA Societies Canada. "Our board reflects the depth of expertise, diversity of perspectives, and collaborative spirit of Canada's CFA societies. Together, alongside all our stakeholders, we will ensure the investment profession continues to grow and earn the trust of Canadians through our core pillars of advocacy, collaboration, communication and innovation."

Michael Thom, CFA, Managing Director of CFA Societies Canada, welcomed the board's blend of experience and fresh perspectives.

"Our board is strengthened by the commitment of volunteer leaders from across Canada who generously contribute their time and expertise in service of the profession," said Michael Thom, CFA, Managing Director of CFA Societies Canada. "We are pleased to welcome Valerie Gibbs and Neville Joanes to the board, and we are grateful to Cecilia Wong and Nilesh Paray for their outstanding service and leadership over the past few years. Together, this board brings the experience, perspective and leadership needed to advance our mission and support the investment profession across Canada."

The complete list of board members for the 2026-2027 term is as follows:

Renewed Board Chair

Ronald Schwarz, CFA

New additions to the 2026-2027 Board of Directors of CFA Societies Canada



Valerie Gibbs, CFA - CFA Society Edmonton Neville Joanes, CFA - CFA Society Vancouver



Re-elected directors



Haig Vanlian, CFA - CFA Montréal

Jimmy Kwame Boateng, CFA - CFA Society Okanagan Frank Lachance, CFA - CFA Québec



They will join continuing board members:



Brendan Hargrave, CFA - CFA Society Winnipeg

Chelsea Kittleson, CFA - CFA Society Victoria

Jordan Wilson, CFA - CFA Society Saskatchewan

Patrick Read, CFA - CFA Society Calgary

Ritesh Patel, CFA - CFA Society Toronto

Siddarth Rajan, CFA - CFA Society Ottawa Tristan McBride, CFA - CFA Society Atlantic Canada



About CFA Societies Canada

CFA Societies Canada is a collaboration of the 12 Canadian member societies. It brings together these organizations to lead the investment industry in Canada by advancing the highest professional standards, integrity, and ethics for the ultimate benefit of Canadian society. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

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CONTACT: Media Inquiries Candice Szpruta CFA Societies Canada 416-366-3658 x5...