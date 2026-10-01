CFA Societies Canada Announces Board For 2026-2027
They join re-elected directors Haig Vanlian, CFA, Jimmy Kwame Boateng, CFA, and Frank Lachance, CFA, together with seven continuing directors, to form the board for the 2026-2027 term. Ronald Schwarz, CFA, has been renewed as Board Chair.
As the national collaborative body of CFA Institute's 12 member societies in Canada, CFA Societies Canada champions the highest standards of ethics, professional excellence, and public interest advocacy. Through advocacy, collaboration, education, and policy leadership, the organization works to strengthen Canada's investment profession and foster confidence in its capital markets.
"It is an honour to continue serving as Board Chair and to work alongside such an accomplished group of leaders from across Canada," said Ronald Schwarz, CFA, Board Chair of CFA Societies Canada. "Our board reflects the depth of expertise, diversity of perspectives, and collaborative spirit of Canada's CFA societies. Together, alongside all our stakeholders, we will ensure the investment profession continues to grow and earn the trust of Canadians through our core pillars of advocacy, collaboration, communication and innovation."
Michael Thom, CFA, Managing Director of CFA Societies Canada, welcomed the board's blend of experience and fresh perspectives.
"Our board is strengthened by the commitment of volunteer leaders from across Canada who generously contribute their time and expertise in service of the profession," said Michael Thom, CFA, Managing Director of CFA Societies Canada. "We are pleased to welcome Valerie Gibbs and Neville Joanes to the board, and we are grateful to Cecilia Wong and Nilesh Paray for their outstanding service and leadership over the past few years. Together, this board brings the experience, perspective and leadership needed to advance our mission and support the investment profession across Canada."
The complete list of board members for the 2026-2027 term is as follows:
Renewed Board Chair
Ronald Schwarz, CFA
New additions to the 2026-2027 Board of Directors of CFA Societies Canada
- Valerie Gibbs, CFA - CFA Society Edmonton Neville Joanes, CFA - CFA Society Vancouver
Re-elected directors
- Haig Vanlian, CFA - CFA Montréal Jimmy Kwame Boateng, CFA - CFA Society Okanagan Frank Lachance, CFA - CFA Québec
They will join continuing board members:
- Brendan Hargrave, CFA - CFA Society Winnipeg Chelsea Kittleson, CFA - CFA Society Victoria Jordan Wilson, CFA - CFA Society Saskatchewan Patrick Read, CFA - CFA Society Calgary Ritesh Patel, CFA - CFA Society Toronto Siddarth Rajan, CFA - CFA Society Ottawa Tristan McBride, CFA - CFA Society Atlantic Canada
About CFA Societies Canada
CFA Societies Canada is a collaboration of the 12 Canadian member societies. It brings together these organizations to lead the investment industry in Canada by advancing the highest professional standards, integrity, and ethics for the ultimate benefit of Canadian society. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.
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