Fortune Media And Great Place To Work Name Basis To 2026 Best Workplaces In Advertising & Marketing List, Ranking No. 1 For Second Year In A Row

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Workand Fortune have selected Basis for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & MarketingTM List. Basis ( ) is the leading intelligent operating system for autonomous advertising. This is Basis' fifth time being named to this prestigious list -- this year coming in at first place for two consecutive years. Earning a spot means that it is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is based on analysis of survey responses from over 10,000 employees at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the advertising and marketing industry. According to survey data, 95% of employees at Basis say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company ( ).

“Being named the best place to work in our industry for a second consecutive year reflects a culture built on giving our people room to grow and upskill. For example, as AI continues to reshape our industry, we've invested heavily in helping our team develop professionally and confidently adapt alongside the technology,” said Emily Barron, chief people officer, Basis.“Basis pairs our team members' career advancement with flexibility, which remains at the core of how we support our people to do their best work in the way that blends well their lives. This has been an ongoing commitment for our organization for more than two decades.”

Basis is an integrated cross-channel media orchestration and connectivity platform that automates the most important phases of the entire campaign lifecycle. Its enterprise AI system empowers marketers through a suite of applications for strategy-creation, planning and operations across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary Trust IndexTM Survey to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.3 million employees.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, work status, or other demographic factor.

“Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“People are at the heart of work in every industry, and advertising is no exception. These companies show how delivering for your people drives financial performance and turns fear of the future into the confidence to win.”

In the past few years, Basis also ranked as one of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising and MarketingTM (2026-2022), Fortune Best Medium Workplaces TM (2026-2022, 2020), Fortune Best Workplaces for WomenTM (2025-2022, 2020), Fortune Best Workplaces in ChicagoTM (2026-2020), Fortune Best Workplaces for MillennialsTM (2024-2022, 2016), and Fortune Best Workplaces for ParentsTM (2025). Additionally, it has been named No. 1 for three consecutive years on Ad Age's Best Places to Work (2026-2024).

About Basis

Basis is an intelligent operating system for autonomous advertising. Its software connects every channel, every workflow, and every financial system into one governed operating system. With AI-driven strategy creation, media planning and management capabilities, Basis is a unified command center for agencies and brands. Media teams gain capacity through integrated applications specialized in planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Basis empowers leaders with efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of over 7.3 million employees in the U.S in 2025 and 2026. Of those responses, over 10,000 were collected from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the advertising and marketing industry, and this list is based on that feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must have 10 or more employees. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About Fortune Media

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

917-573-4157

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