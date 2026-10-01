Lotto® Celebrates Record Breaking $800,020 Ohio Keno Win By Local Nurse

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of The Largest Keno Wins in Ohio Lottery History and Nationwide

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com, the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating an $800,020 Ohio Keno win by a Clermont County resident whose combination of a Quick Pick ticket and two lucky numbers resulted in the largest lottery prize of her life. This win marks the biggest Keno prize won through Lotto.com since the game was introduced to the platform earlier this year. This ticket also represents one of the largest lottery Keno wins ever in the United States.

The record-breaking prize was claimed by Courtney S. following an Ohio Keno drawing in August 2026. Courtney used Lotto.com's“Quick Pick” feature to generate her numbers before replacing two of them with her lucky numbers, 14 and 26, a decision that ultimately helped secure the historic win.

A nurse by profession, Courtney discovered she had won before the start of her work shift and spent nearly an hour in disbelief before sharing the news with her mother. Courtney's husband later had difficulty believing the win until he saw the winning ticket himself.

Originally a Lotto.com customer for Powerball® and Mega Millions®, Courtney later discovered Keno after noticing it was available through the platform. The $800,020 Ohio Keno prize is now her largest win to date. She plans to use her winnings to become debt free and then purchase a convertible.

"Stories like Courtney's highlight what makes the lottery experience so engaging," said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com. "Whether customers come to Lotto.com for Powerball and Mega Millions, order scratch tickets, or discover games like Keno for the first time, our goal is to make it easy and convenient to explore new ways to play. We're proud to connect new players to these games and generate incremental profits for education in the Buckeye State."

Ohio Keno is a draw-style game that gives players multiple opportunities to win throughout the day. Available through Lotto.com in Ohio, the game offers players a convenient way to participate in lottery offerings. The Ohio Lottery has generated over $35 billion since 1974 to help fund K-12 education and benefits students, teachers, and schools across the state.

In addition to Ohio, Keno is available through Lotto.com and the Lotto.com app in Massachusetts, Oregon, and Puerto Rico. Customers 18 years of age and older in these jurisdictions can conveniently order Keno tickets and manage their lottery play from their mobile devices or computers.

Lotto.com currently operates in 12 jurisdictions including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Puerto Rico with expansion plans on the horizon.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets“Winever,” visit .

You must be 18 or older in Ohio to play the lottery. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline 24/7 at 1-800-589-9966.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling player participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com is the only Better Business Bureau Accredited lottery courier service and is certified by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), underscoring its commitment to security, compliance, and responsible gaming.

Lotto.com has over 4.5 million customers and has created 12 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the Lotto.com Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Puerto Rico with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

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