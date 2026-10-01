Game Your Game To Participate In Maxim Growth Summit 2026 Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Your Game, Inc. (Nasdaq: GYGY) ("GYGY" or the "Company"), an AI-powered sports performance technology company, today announced that Soumya Das, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Maxim Growth Summit 2026, taking place October 12–14, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York, NY. Full conference details, including information on scheduling one-on-one meetings with management, can be found below.

Maxim Growth Summit 2026

Date: October 12 – 14, 2026

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY

Attendees: Soumya Das, Chairman and CEO

Type: Investor Meetings

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Game Your Game's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ....

About Game Your Game, Inc.

Game Your Game, Inc. (Nasdaq: GYGY) is an AI-powered sports performance technology company. The Company develops and markets the GameGolf KZN AITM platform - an integrated golf performance ecosystem of proprietary shot-tracking hardware and subscription-based software solutions. The platform leverages advanced GPS tracking, embedded neural network technology, and AI-powered analytics to provide golfers of all skill levels with real-time insights, on-course strategy recommendations, and personalized performance data. Game Your Game's technology has been adopted by golfers in more than 140 countries, with over 36,000 golf courses mapped and an estimated 300 million shots tracked across the lifetime of its platform. The Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit Altus Sports Group, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of Game Your Game, Inc., was formed to build a connected platform for the sports business across talent representation, athlete branding and sports marketing. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Company's participation in the Maxim Growth Summit 2026, the Company's ability to execute its investor relations strategy and achieve its operational and financial objectives; and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-296763) (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), which was declared effective by the SEC on July 28, 2026, and the final prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) that forms a part of the Registration Statement, and other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC from time to time and available for review at Accordingly, you should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release.

Investor and Media Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson, Managing Director

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