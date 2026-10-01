Premier Graphene Inc. And Affiliate HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. De C.V. Receive Payment For Mexican Military Purchase Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEXICO CITY, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) (the“Company” or“Premier”), together with its affiliate and strategic partner HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V. (“HGI”), today announced that payment was received on the first purchase order fulfilled by HGI and Premier for Mexico's Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA).

The purchase order, documented under Remisión No. 001 dated May 8, 2026, involved the manufacture and delivery of 98 military waist belts (fajillas), consisting of:

. 35 units - Fajilla with TE-3A belt

. 35 units - Fajilla with NC belt

. 28 units - Fajilla with TE-3 belt

The fulfillment of these 3 separate contracts, while profitable, more significantly, demonstrated to the Mexican government, the professionalism of Premier and its team, coupled with the capacity to competently and expeditiously, deliver quality, compliant products and fulfill all responsibilities, paving the way to more significant and far more profitable contracts.

The accounting treatment, classification, and timing of any related revenue remains subject to determination by the Company's management and independent auditors, in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

HGI Industrial Technologies continues expanding its manufacturing and commercial operations in Mexico, while Premier Graphene Inc. is developing its position as a publicly traded company with exposure to advanced materials, graphene-related technologies, and strategic manufacturing opportunities.

“This payment marks another important milestone for HGI and Premier Graphene,” said Pedro A. Méndez, President of Premier Graphene Inc. and HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V.“Our focus has always been on turning opportunities into actual purchase orders, delivering the products, and ultimately converting those orders into collected revenue. Receiving payment is an important part of that process.”

The Companies expect to continue building upon their existing commercial relationships while pursuing additional opportunities in Mexico and international markets.

As part of their broader strategic development, HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Nova Graphene Inc. are moving forward under a signed Joint Venture agreement focused on establishing a dedicated manufacturing plant in Mexico. The Joint Venture agreement was signed approximately one month ago, and the parties are currently awaiting financing to proceed with the planned facility. The facility is intended to support the production of advanced graphene-related and protective products for Mexico and international markets, subject to securing adequate financing. The planned plant is not yet operational.

Nova Graphene has tested and NIJ-certified ballistic plate products at Level III-A and Level IV, along with additional military applications and advanced materials. The planned manufacturing platform in Mexico is intended to build upon these existing technologies and capabilities and, if financed and established, could support production and commercial opportunities in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Middle Eastern markets, subject to applicable financing, regulatory, and certification requirements.

Premier Graphene Inc. expects to pursue U.S. industrial and military procurement opportunities, including next-generation graphene-enhanced protective vests and other graphene-enhanced military products, as part of its broader North American market strategy. These activities are subject to Premier Graphene Inc. obtaining at least one type of required certification which has not yet been obtained. Despite the probability of receiving all such certifications, there can be no assurance that all will be received and thus all such opportunities will be realized.

About HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V.

HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a Mexican technology and industrial solutions company focused on advanced materials, specialized manufacturing, graphene technologies, and related products serving commercial and strategic markets. HGI is a strategic partner and affiliate of Premier Graphene Inc.

About Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI)

Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) is a publicly traded company focused on the commercialization and development of advanced materials, graphene technologies, industrial solutions, manufacturing, and related technologies through strategic partnerships and commercial initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the companies' future business activities, anticipated commercial opportunities, planned manufacturing operations and the proposed manufacturing plant in Mexico, market development, and future revenue and profitability. Words such as“anticipates,”“expects,”“believes,”“plans,”“intends,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, the timing and recognition of revenue; the companies' ability to perform under, and collect payment on, purchase orders and contracts; changes in customer and governmental purchaser requirements; the receipt, timing, scope, and maintenance of regulatory certifications and authorizations, including export and import approvals; the availability of capital and financing for the planned manufacturing plant and other initiatives; competitive and market conditions; and other risks beyond the companies' control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and to review the companies' public filings and disclosures. Premier Graphene Inc. and HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Pedro Mendez, President

Premier Graphene Inc. / HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Website:

Email: ...

Investor Relations: ...