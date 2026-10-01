Kodiak AI Chooses AWS For AI-Powered Autonomous Trucking Technology Development Ahead Of Driverless Highway Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AWS supports Kodiak's AI-powered safety validation system, cloud-based simulation, and AI model development

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. ("Kodiak”) (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous driving technology, announced today that it is using Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its primary cloud provider to power the compute-intensive AI development and safety simulations critical to autonomous trucking technology development as Kodiak prepares to launch driverless service on public highways later this year.

"AWS cloud services enhance Kodiak's ability to launch and scale our driverless operations safely and reliably," said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak. "AWS is the proven leader in cloud compute and storage, and exactly the partner we need to scale our in-house simulation program, train our AI models, run our customer-facing ops center software, and store data critical to our operations."

As Kodiak extends its safety validation efforts, AWS's cloud infrastructure supports the compute-intensive simulation work behind BreakPoint, Kodiak's in-house, AI-powered safety validation tool. BreakPoint deliberately injects realistic, time-varying errors into the autonomy system's signals, and adversarially searches for the rare edge cases that could lead to a collision. BreakPoint identifies in minutes potential edge cases that might otherwise take tens of thousands of miles of real-world driving to encounter.

Further, AWS provides Kodiak the ability to scale its GPU compute capacity needed to refine the AI models that power Kodiak Driver, the company's autonomous driving system.

"Getting autonomous driving right demands enormous compute power - especially when it comes to safety validation. AWS gives Kodiak the scalable cloud infrastructure to run millions of simulated driving scenarios, train AI models, and store the critical data behind real-world autonomous operations," said Jason Bennett, VP and Global Head of Startups and Venture Capital at AWS. "As Kodiak moves toward driverless service on public highways, AWS provides the backbone to do it safely and at scale."

As Kodiak readies its launch of driverless trucks on public highways later in 2026 in Texas, this collaboration gives the company the cloud infrastructure needed to support future expansion at scale across the United States.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations related to Kodiak's and AWS' collaboration; expectations regarding the benefits and performance of Kodiak's technology, including the ability to launch and scale driverless operations safely and reliably; Kodiak's expectations with respect to closing its long-haul safety case and launching driverless operations on public highways in Texas by the end of 2026; and Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the rapid evolution of autonomous vehicle technology and flaws or errors in Kodiak's solutions or flaws in or misuse of autonomous vehicle technology in general; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak's business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retrofitting of Kodiak's vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak's contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; delays in Kodiak's operational roadmap with key partners and customers; and Kodiak's ability to raise capital in the near term and long term. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in filings and potential filings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does not presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made.

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) is a leader in Physical AI, developing driverless technology that powers machines that move. The core of the company's solution is the Kodiak Driver, a vehicle-agnostic autonomous driving system that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular hardware. Today, the Kodiak Driver operates in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense sectors, and is already deployed in commercial operation with no one in the cab. Kodiak AI commercializes its technology through both a Driver-as-a-Service business model and strategic partnerships. In 2024, Kodiak achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first company to deploy driverless technology in customer-owned driverless semi-trucks. Commercial partners and customers include Atlas Energy Solutions, IKEA, Bridgestone, Werner Enterprises, C.R. England, General Dynamics Land Systems, and Roehl Transport.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit . Kodiak's press kit with videos and images can be found HERE.

Kodiak Media Contacts

Pete Bigelow

Public Relations Manager, Kodiak AI

+1 303-443-4441

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Kylee Keskerian

PR Consultant for Kodiak AI

+1 419-822-6417

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at