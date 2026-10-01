Bamboohr And Employee Navigator Partner To Automate Benefit Deductions And New Hire Onboarding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration between BambooHR and Employee Navigator keeps payroll deductions current through open enrollment, new hire enrollment, and qualifying life events

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BambooHR®, the leading People Intelligence Platform for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced a partnership with Employee Navigator, a leading benefits administration, HR and compliance software provider, to give brokers and employers a two-way connection between benefits enrollment and payroll. Through the partnership, employee demographic data, benefit deductions, and employer contributions move automatically between the two systems, so that the same information does not have to be entered twice.

Brokers and employers often spend significant time entering and updating the same employee information across multiple systems. Beyond the added administrative work, these manual processes can lead to delays and data discrepancies. The BambooHR Employee Navigator integration reduces that duplicate entry by keeping both systems working from the same information.

“Benefits are one of the highest-stakes decisions a business makes, and for most small and mid-sized companies, a broker is how that decision actually gets executed,” said Brian Crofts, Chief Product Officer at BambooHR.“Some employers manage benefits themselves, and BambooHR's benefits administration is built for them. Many others rely on a broker, and until now that meant benefits and payroll lived in two systems. This partnership with Employee Navigator closes that gap - the data stays in sync automatically, giving the employer more options between their broker and their HR platform.”

Employee Navigator is used by more than 200,000 companies and 7,000 brokers nationwide and connects to over 600 insurance carriers, payroll companies, and TPAs. For employers whose broker already administers benefits there, the integration adds the payroll connection without changing how benefits are managed.

“Benefits administration works best when it's connected to the other systems brokers and employers rely on every day,” said George Reese, CEO of Employee Navigator.“Our integration with BambooHR eliminates duplicate data entry between benefits and payroll, so our customers can spend less time on manual updates and more time taking care of their employees.”

What syncs between BambooHR and Employee Navigator:



Employee demographic data: New hires set up in BambooHR flow into Employee Navigator automatically, including Cost Centers mapped to the corresponding Class structures or Employment types.

Benefit deductions and employer contributions: Employee Navigator sends deduction data from open enrollment, new hire enrollment, and qualifying life events directly into BambooHR Payroll. Ongoing updates: Changes made in either system carry to the other, so Employee Navigator works from current information when determining benefit eligibility.



To learn more about the integration, visit: .

About BambooHR

BambooHR is a People Intelligence Platform that helps small and mid-sized businesses bring clarity to their workforce and act with confidence. As AI reshapes roles, workflows, and skill requirements, BambooHR enables organizations to understand what matters most and what to do next by unifying their people data into a complete, connected view. The platform brings together core HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management with embedded AI, insights, and workflows to simplify people operations and improve decision-making. With more than 30,000 customers in over 190 countries and over 3 million employee records, BambooHR helps leaders align their people, drive growth, increase efficiency, and stay compliant.

For more information, visit .

About Employee Navigator

Founded in 2008, Employee Navigator is a trusted benefits and HR software company integrated with over 600+ of the nation's leading insurance carriers, payroll companies, and TPAs. Serving over 200,000 companies and 7,000+ brokers across the country, Employee Navigator simplifies benefits management for businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit .

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BambooHR Employee Navigator Integration?

The BambooHR Employee Navigator integration is a two-way connection between BambooHR and Employee Navigator that keeps employee records, benefit deductions, and employer contributions in sync across both systems. It is built for brokers and employers who administer benefits in Employee Navigator and run HR and payroll in BambooHR.

Do I need BambooHR Payroll to use the Employee Navigator integration?

Not for all of it. Syncing employee demographic data between BambooHR and Employee Navigator does not require BambooHR Payroll, but syncing benefit deductions and employer contributions into payroll runs does.

When do benefit deductions update in BambooHR?

Employee Navigator sends benefit deduction and employer contribution data to BambooHR after open enrollment, new hire enrollment, and qualifying life events. Those updates flow into BambooHR Payroll so the next payroll run reflects current elections.

How do I turn on the Employee Navigator and BambooHR integration?

In the BambooHR platform, administrators enable the integration from Settings > Apps, choose whether to sync demographic data only or include payroll data, then set up deduction codes and connect the two accounts.

In the Employee Navigator platform, the account owner or approved administrator of the company enables the integration from Payroll > Connect Your Payroll Platform, which will then re-direct them to BambooHR for login and authorization.

Where can I see benefit deductions once the integration is connected?

Employee plans, deduction amounts, employer contributions, frequencies, and effective dates are viewable and searchable on dedicated pages and reports inside BambooHR, without logging into Employee Navigator separately.

CONTACT: Media Contact...