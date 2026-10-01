Applied Materials And Besi Expand Strategic Partnership To Advance Next-Generation Packaging For AI Scaling



Besi joins Applied's EPIC Center as an Innovation Partner, extending a collaboration that began in 2020 with the companies' joint Hybrid Bonding Center of Excellence in Singapore

Expanded collaboration targets next-generation 3D IC scaling, logic and memory integration, and photonics applications supporting AI infrastructure build-out Partnership expands beyond die-to-wafer hybrid bonding to new hybrid bonding platforms, scaling of thermo-compression bonding (TCB), and new die-on-wafer, die-on-die and die-on-panel architectures



SANTA CLARA, Calif. and DUIVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) and BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi) (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI) today announced an expansion of their longstanding strategic partnership, with Besi joining Applied's EPIC Center as an Innovation Partner. The collaboration builds on the companies' joint development program launched in 2020 and extends co-innovation beyond hybrid bonding into new interconnect architectures and applications supporting the semiconductor industry's AI-driven scaling roadmap.

As the AI infrastructure build-out drives demand for higher-density, higher-bandwidth chip-to-chip and chip-to-package interconnects, the expanded partnership is intended to give mutual customers earlier access to co-optimized process and assembly solutions spanning the full advanced packaging flow – from wafer-level hybrid bonding through panel-scale integration.

In 2020, Applied and Besi established a joint Center of Excellence at Applied's Advanced Packaging Development Center in Singapore, combining Applied's process expertise in etch, planarization, deposition, wafer cleaning, metrology, inspection and particle defect control with Besi's die placement, interconnect and assembly technology. That collaboration resulted in KinexTM, the industry's first integrated die-to-wafer hybrid bonding system.

“Besi has been a trusted partner since we began co-developing next-generation hybrid bonding solutions,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO of Applied Materials.“With Besi joining EPIC as an Innovation Partner, we're extending that collaboration across the interconnect technologies our customers need to scale AI systems. Bringing this work into Applied's EPIC Center gives both companies earlier visibility into where the roadmap is headed and lets us co-optimize the full packaging flow.”

“Our center of excellence with Applied in Singapore has been foundational to Besi's hybrid bonding roadmap,” said Richard Blickman, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of Besi.“Joining Applied's EPIC Center as an Innovation Partner is a natural next step, giving us a seat alongside the leading logic, memory and systems companies as we advance TCB scaling, die-on-panel integration and the interconnect technologies that will define the next generation of AI and photonics systems”

As an Innovation Partner, Besi engineers will work alongside Applied's teams at the EPIC Center to accelerate joint development across a broader set of interconnect and integration technologies. While advanced packaging was historically treated as a back-end assembly step, technologies such as hybrid bonding and panel-level integration now depend on the same materials engineering disciplines that define front-end wafer fabrication.

“Advanced packaging is no longer a back-end assembly step – it is a materials engineering challenge that demands the same precision and cleanliness as front-end wafer fabrication,” said Dr. Prabu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials.“Developing these technologies together with Besi engineers in a front-end R&D environment like the EPIC Center will allow us to treat them as one connected flow rather than a series of isolated steps. That gives our mutual customers earlier access to co-optimized solutions and a faster path from development to high-volume manufacturing.”

The expanded scope of collaboration will focus on next-generation 3D IC scaling and logic and memory integration for AI compute and memory architectures, with expected R&D programs to include:



New platforms for die-to-wafer hybrid bonding, building on the companies' existing Singapore Center of Excellence

Scaling of thermo-compression bonding (TCB) and its surrounding process ecosystem

New die-on-wafer, die-on-die and die-on-panel integration platforms Photonics-enabled interconnect applications supporting co-packaged optics and AI system scaling

Applied's new, $5 billion* EPIC (Equipment and Process Innovation and Commercialization) Center in Silicon Valley represents the largest-ever U.S. investment in advanced semiconductor equipment and process technology R&D. The center, which will be operationally ready this year, is designed from the ground up to dramatically reduce the time it takes to commercialize breakthrough technologies from early-stage research to full-scale manufacturing.

*Capital spending is expected to scale over time to approximately $5 billion as customer projects commence.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at .

Applied Materials Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding Applied's investment and growth strategies, the development of new materials and technologies, industry outlook and technology requirements, the plans and expectations for the EPIC Center, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the demand for semiconductors and customers' technology requirements; the ability to develop new and innovative technologies; the ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; the ability to achieve the objectives of the EPIC Center; and other risks and uncertainties described in Applied's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Applied's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, projections and assumptions, and Applied assumes no obligation to update them.

About Besi

Besi is a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment supplying a broad portfolio of advanced packaging solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries. We offer customers high levels of accuracy, reliability and throughput at a lower cost of ownership with a principal focus on wafer level and substrate assembly solutions. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at

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Besi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as“anticipate”,“estimate”,“expect”,“can”,“intend”,“believes”,“may”,“plan”,“predict”,“project”,“forecast”,“will”,“would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading“Outlook” contains such forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately manage costs and expenses in line with revenue; loss of significant customers, including through industry consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; consolidation activity and industry alliances in the semiconductor industry that may result in further increased customer concentration, inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, conflict minerals regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region where we have a substantial portion of our production facilities; potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel, including as a result of restrictions on immigration, travel or the availability of visas for skilled technology workers; and the other risks detailed in the Risk Management section of our Annual Report. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter these forward-looking statements for revisions or changes whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release.

In addition, the United States and other countries have recently levied tariffs and taxes on certain goods and could significantly increase or impose new tariffs on a broad array of goods. They have imposed, and may continue to impose, new trade restrictions and export regulations. Increased or new tariffs and additional taxes, including any retaliatory measures, trade restrictions and export regulations, could negatively impact end-user demand and customer investment in semiconductor assembly equipment, increase Besi's supply chain complexity and manufacturing costs, decrease margins, reduce the competitiveness of our products or restrict our ability to sell products, provide services or purchase necessary equipment and supplies. Any or all of the foregoing factors could have a material and adverse effect on our business, results of operations or financial condition. In addition, investors should consider those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Applied Materials

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Mike Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977

Besi

Richard W. Blickman, President & CEO

Andrea Kopp-Battaglia, Senior Vice President Finance

Claudia Vissers, Executive Secretary/IR coordinator

Edmond Franco, VP Corporate Development/US IR coordinator

Tel. (31) 26 319 4500, ...