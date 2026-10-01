Naples Comprehensive Health Named One Of America's Best Employers By Forbes For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National recognition reflects NCH's continued focus on listening to and supporting its workforce.

Naples, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) has once again been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers by State, marking the second consecutive year NCH has received the national workplace recognition.

The annual Forbes list recognizes employers that earn strong recommendations from their employees and others familiar with organizations in their respective industries. NCH's inclusion reflects the health system's continued commitment to fostering a workplace where physicians, nurses and team members feel heard, supported, valued and empowered to grow.

“Being recognized by Forbes is a tremendous honor because it reflects the experiences and perspectives of the people who know NCH best,” said Paul Hiltz, President and CEO of NCH.“Our team members are the heart of this organization. Their skill, compassion and dedication allow us to provide exceptional care while continuing to advance health care for the people of Southwest Florida.”

NCH works to strengthen the employee experience through regular leadership rounding and opportunities for team members to share feedback. Leaders use those conversations to identify ways to improve engagement, communication and workplace support. NCH also invests in professional development, education, leadership development, employee recognition, wellness resources and benefits that support team members professionally and personally.

“A strong workplace culture is built through the experiences we create for our people every day, and through listening to what they tell us,” said Jennifer Hart, Chief Culture Officer of NCH.“Receiving this recognition for a second year affirms that our continued focus on listening to our team members, supporting their development and recognizing their contributions is making a meaningful difference. When our people feel connected to our mission and supported in their work, that strength is reflected in the care we provide our patients.”

The Forbes recognition comes as NCH continues to expand nationally recognized services and recruit leading physicians, clinicians and other health care professionals to serve the growing needs of Collier County and Southwest Florida. NCH's workplace culture plays an essential role in attracting and retaining the talented people behind the organization's advancements in patient care, quality, safety and innovation.

“This back-to-back recognition belongs to every member of the NCH team,” Hiltz added.“Together, they have created a culture that attracts exceptional people, inspires excellence and strengthens our ability to serve our community.”

ABOUT NCH

NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health) is an Advanced Community Healthcare SystemTM serving Southwest Florida with premier routine, critical, and specialty care. NCH, a locally governed non-profit, is recognized as one of Healthgrades America's Top 50 Hospitals which puts it in the top 1% in the nation for clinical excellence, in addition to being named a Top 50 Hospital for Surgical Care. The system is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Hospital) with more than 700 beds - NCH is an alliance of over 750 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Southwest Florida and is the region's only Joint Commission accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center. NCH cardiac care is ranked top three in the state by Healthgrades. NCH collaborates with the Hospital for Special Surgery for orthopedics, Northwestern Medicine for oncology, Nicklaus Children's Hospital for pediatrics, and ProScan Imaging for radiology services, ensuring top-tier medical care is available in Southwest Florida. With the largest provider network, urgent/immediate care centers, diagnostic facilities, and two hospitals, NCH is always advancing the quality of care near you. For more information, visit .

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Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) Named One of America's Best Employers by Forbes

CONTACT: Angie Barrell Naples Comprehensive Health 855-300-8209...