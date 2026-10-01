Legato Frames, The World's First AI-Based Hearing Glasses, Are Now Available In The U.S.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed for the millions of adults seeking a better alternative to traditional hearing aids, Legato Frames integrate AI-powered sound processing into stylish eyewear built for everyday life.

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legato, a hearing technology company reimagining hearing care, today announced the availability of its flagship product Legato Frames. Starting at $999, Legato Frames can be purchased online at legatohearing.com and will soon be offered through select eyecare providers nationwide, where they will often be eligible for coverage by vision insurance. Designed for adults with up to moderate levels of hearing loss, Legato Frames are the first to combine AI-powered hearing aids and prescription lenses in one device.

More than 1.5 billion people worldwide live with hearing loss. In the United States alone, an estimated 50 million adults have recognized hearing loss, yet 80% of those who could benefit from hearing aids do not use them. This is often due to concerns about cost, comfort, and stigma. Hearing loss can also have health implications that extend beyond hearing itself. A meta-analysis of more than 126,000 people across eight long-term studies, cited in the 2024 Lancet Commission report on dementia, found that people with hearing loss who used a hearing device had nearly a 20% lower risk of cognitive decline and a 17% lower risk of dementia than those who did not adopt a solution. These findings underscore the crucial role that hearing care plays in healthy aging. Legato Frames help close this gap by giving millions of adults a new way to hear clearly without compromising style, convenience, or comfort.

Legato Frames are available in three styles, including Aria, an acetate-and-metal browline design, crafted with premium materials found in high-end eyewear. Each of the three styles feature advanced Pentax® lenses and discreetly house the hearing technology within the arms, preserving the look and feel of everyday eyewear. The Frames support prescription lenses and Bluetooth streaming for music and calls on iPhone and Android.

Powered by SpeechSenseTM AI, Legato's patented AI hearing-processing technology, the Frames separate speech from background noise and enhance it in real time, helping conversations come through clearly even in crowded environments. All processing happens directly on the glasses, with no cameras or recording. The open-ear design leaves the ear canal unobstructed helping wearers hear conversations more clearly while remaining aware of their surroundings. Weighing as little as 34 grams with lenses and offering 10-12 hours of battery life, Legato Frames are designed for flexible all-day wear. Legato Frames also include free lifetime support from Legato's US-based team of audiologists and product specialists.

Legato's performance has been independently verified by HearAdvisor, a leading audiology lab, which benchmarks hearing devices across dozens of sound environments to generate an overall SoundScore. In May 2026 testing, Legato Frames earned a SoundScore of 4.6 out of 5, ranking among the top 10 devices tested by HearAdvisor, including both OTC hearing aids and prescription hearing aids costing thousands more.

“We started Legato because we fundamentally believe that people deserve better choices for hearing care,” said Mehul Trivedi, CEO and co-founder of Legato.“There are millions of people who want to hear better, but remain on the sidelines because they have not found a product they actually want to wear. We want to change that.”

In August 2026, Legato emerged from stealth with $12 million in funding from Neotribe Ventures, Listen, and Village Global to create a new category of hearing technology designed to change how millions of people approach and experience better hearing.

Legato Frames are FDA-regulated over-the-counter hearing aids designed for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss, and have been designed and manufactured in accordance with FDA requirements for safety, performance, labeling, and consumer protections.

Legato Frames are available now at legatohearing.com.

About Legato

Legato is reimagining how people identify and address hearing health with the world's first AI-based hearing glasses. The company was founded in 2024 by Mehul Trivedi, who led the creation of Bose Frames audio glasses and later ran smart eyewear efforts at EssilorLuxottica, and Steve Romine, who launched Bose SoundControl hearing aids and later ran the consumer and retail businesses at Audicus. Legato is shifting hearing solutions from a difficult-to-adopt medical device to a wearable product people are proud to use every day.

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