Upper Deck Introduces Real-Time Trading Card Program, Upper Deck Momentstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Upper Deck is making the biggest moments collectible, starting with Evan Bouchard's history-making hat trick and five-point season opener

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is introducing Upper Deck MomentsTM as the new brand for its revamped multi-licensor print-on-demand trading card program. Top plays, memories, events, and more will be turned into physical trading cards available to collectors around the world on UpperDeckEPack.com, Upper Deck's patented platform that creates an unmatched experience for collectors. On e-Pack®, collectors will be able to purchase packs of Upper Deck MomentsTM and collect cards shortly after those moments occur; they will also be able to open those packs and see their cards immediately, manage them in their digital collection, trade them with other collectors, choose to ship physical cards home, or sell them through connected retailer The Authority. Upper Deck MomentsTM will initially roll out alongside the start of the 2026-27 NHL season, with the first Moment available now commemorating Evan Bouchard becoming the first defenseman in NHL history to score 5+ points in a season opener, and the first defenseman in 46 years to score a hat trick in a season-opening game. Upper Deck MomentsTM will extend to Upper Deck's class-leading licenses in the future, and the program will eventually expand to include entertainment, pop culture, and more so all fans can collect the moment with Upper Deck.

“One of our most important goals in creating products is turning memorable moments into keepsake collectibles,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck.“With Upper Deck MomentsTM, we'll be able to celebrate headline-making events across sports, entertainment, and beyond, helping fans and collectors join in and become a part of celebrating these moments.”

Top plays, memories, events, and more will be turned into physical trading cards available to collectors around the world on UpperDeckEPack.com, Upper Deck's patented platform that creates an unmatched experience for collectors. On e-Pack®, collectors will be able to purchase packs of Upper Deck MomentsTM and collect cards shortly after those moments occur; they will also be able to open those packs and see their cards immediately, manage them in their digital collection, trade them with other collectors, choose to ship physical cards home, or sell them through connected retailer The Authority.

All Upper Deck MomentsTM cards will have a unified card design and product structure. Cards will start at $6.99 on e-Pack® and will release shortly following the milestone they are capturing. Collectors can also receive additional cards, including a Gold Parallel delivered as a bonus card at the time of pack opening, as well as serial numbered parallels including Red (numbered to 25), Blue (numbered to 10), and Black (numbered 1-of-1) delivered at the end of the sales window, as well as Autograph Parallels (numbered to five) and Black Autograph Parallels (numbered 1-of-1) for select Moments.

Upper Deck MomentsTM will launch initially with top highlights from the start of the 2026-27 NHL season, and will follow shortly after with PWHL as the league kicks off its 2026-27 season. Following the initial launch, Upper Deck MomentsTM will then expand across Upper Deck's license portfolio to include more sports properties, entertainment, and pop culture. Find more information about the Upper Deck MomentsTM program on UpperDeck.com.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

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