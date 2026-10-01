Limited-Edition Modelo® Noche Especial Returns Ahead Of The Holiday Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The premium amber lager returns by popular demand for a limited time, honoring Noche Buena traditions with bold, authentic flavor crafted for fall and winter celebrations

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Modelo Noche Especial returns for the second year, available nationwide starting on October 1 while supplies last.

The 5.7% ABV amber lager, inspired by the treasured holiday traditions of Noche Buena, packs a rich profile of toasted malt with notes of caramel. The limited-edition offering reinforces the brand's commitment to developing flavor innovations that celebrate its community and Hispanic roots.



CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drawing on its Mexican heritage and the treasured holiday traditions of Noche Buena, Modelo® proudly brings back the LTO beer offering, Modelo Noche Especial. Back by popular demand, the premium amber lager returns to give millions of drinkers across the U.S. a taste of home, tradition and celebration.

Modelo Noche Buena: A Taste of Tradition

Celebrated on December 24, Noche Buena -“the good night”- is a vibrant, late-night tradition where families gather around tables filled with traditional food, music, toasts and meaningful connections. Modelo Noche Especial is crafted with a focus on authenticity and delivers a distinctively rich profile of toasted malt with notes of caramel. This seasonal release bridges the autumn season and winter celebrations – making it a fitting complement to the season, from fall backyard gatherings to holiday feasts leading up to Noche Buena.

Returning for its second year, Modelo Noche Especial will be available nationwide beginning October 1 in 12-oz six-packs and 24-packs at 5.7% ABV.

“Modelo has always been rooted in Mexican heritage and cultural authenticity, and Modelo Noche Especial brings those values to life in every sip,” said Greg Gallagher, Senior Vice President, Constellation Brands Beer Marketing.“The enthusiastic response to its first year confirmed that this is more than a limited-time offering; it's a tradition in the making. We're proud to bring it back so the community can continue celebrating their culture and toasting to the moments that matter most.”

Flavor Innovation Rooted in Cultural Connection

According to the Brewers Association1, seasonal and limited-release beers consistently rank among the top-selling craft categories, with holiday offerings continuing to attract consumers seeking distinctive flavors and occasions for celebration. The return of Modelo Noche Especial reflects this growing consumer demand for limited-edition, culturally relevant offerings that go beyond flavor innovation to celebrate identity and belonging.

Brewed exclusively in Mexico as part of the Casa Modelo brand family and imported and marketed in the U.S. by Constellation Brands, Modelo Noche Especial reinforces the brand's commitment to authenticity and cultural heritage. The return of the limited-edition beer continues the momentum that secured Modelo its spot as the #1 beer in the U.S. by dollar sales.2

For more information, visit ModeloUSA.com.

About Modelo

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with The Mark of a Fighter ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Oro and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.

Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish and is the #1 beer in the U.S. in dollar sales.2 The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

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Media Contact:

Stephanie McGuane

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