Disco Welcomes Commentsold As Discobeat Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration will bring offer-based media to checkout and order-status experiences across CommentSold's commerce platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disco, the AI-powered commerce media platform, announced today that CommentSold, a digital commerce solution that enables live and social selling for retail businesses, will launch DiscoBeat across its ecosystem. The partnership will give participating CommentSold retailers a new way to increase revenue through relevant offers on checkout and order-status pages. Once fully scaled, the integration will support nearly one million orders per month and create up to 100,000 advertising opportunities daily for CommentSold retailers.

CommentSold provides an all-in-one commerce platform for more than 7,000 small and midsized retailers. Through DiscoBeat, eligible merchants will be able to introduce native offers across CommentSold-powered checkout and order-status pages without building their own advertising technology, sales operations, or advertiser relationships.

The partnership gives CommentSold merchants an additional source of high-margin revenue from traffic they already generate, while preserving the shopping and service experiences. With DiscoBeat, CommentSold merchants retain control over brand-adjacency requirements, while Disco provides the advertiser demand, ranking and bidding infrastructure, offer selection and reporting behind the experience.

“Our merchants are operating in an increasingly competitive retail market, and they need practical ways to improve the economics of every order,” said Daniel Jang, President of CommentSold.“DiscoBeat allows them to create new value from checkout and order-status experiences without distracting from the customer relationship. The offers are designed to be useful to the shopper and additive to the merchant's business.”

Across Disco's network, offers closely aligned with consumer interests have generated click-through rates of approximately 5%, with conversion rates reaching 10% or more. The CommentSold partnership will extend that model to a base of retailers that has historically lacked access to the infrastructure and advertiser demand required to build a commerce media business.

“Retail media has largely been built for the biggest retailers, even though smaller merchants face the greatest pressure to make every transaction more valuable, and it's not limited to the checkout,” said Conner Sherline, founder and CEO of Disco.“CommentSold already powers the commerce journey for thousands of those businesses. Together, we can give them a credible new revenue stream without asking them to become media companies.”

DiscoBeat provides a server-to-server integration, a proprietary commerce graph spanning more than 160 million shopper profiles and $50 billion in historical transaction data, and demand from more than 1,000 premium advertisers. For advertisers, the CommentSold integration opens access to shoppers across a diverse base of retail businesses at moments of demonstrated commercial intent.

About Disco

Disco is the commerce media platform that monetizes the full purchase journey - from checkout to delivery, from returns to loyalty, from inbox to app. At its core is OffersAI, the intelligence engine that matches verified shoppers to relevant offers in real time, drawing on a proprietary commerce graph of 160M+ shopper profiles, $50B in historical transaction data, and 1,000+ premium advertisers. With it, Disco helps SaaS platforms launch their own media businesses, helps retailers earn from every transactional touchpoint, and helps advertisers reach high-LTV customers at moments of peak intent. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Disco

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