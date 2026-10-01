HP Brings Premium PC Experiences To More Consumers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New HP OmniBook 5 delivers thoughtful design, immersive entertainment, and AI-ready performance starting at $699

News Highlights:



HP OmniBook 5 combines vibrant OLED visuals, rich audio, and AI-enhanced capabilities to help consumers create, connect and be entertained wherever they go HP ProBook 4 equips growing businesses with AI-ready performance and portability to stay productive wherever work happens



PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced the new HP OmniBook 5, a premium consumer Windows laptop designed for people who want more from their everyday device: more screen, more battery life, more connectivity and more freedom to create, connect and be entertained without compromise.

“Today's consumers expect technology that fits naturally into their lives – beautifully designed, easy to use, and powerful enough to support everything from collaboration and content creation to entertainment and everyday productivity,” said Samuel Chang, Senior Vice President and Division President, Consumer Personal Systems at HP Inc.“The new HP OmniBook 5 delivers exactly that, bringing together premium design and immersive experiences with a colorful OLED display in an incredibly portable package for work, study, and entertainment.”

Premium Experiences, Made Accessible

Consumers increasingly expect a PC that helps them stay productive, connected, and entertained without adding complexity to their lives. Whether streaming content, attending class, creating, collaborating, or staying connected with friends and family, they want premium experiences that fit their lifestyles, their budgets, and help prepare for what comes next. The HP OmniBook 5 was designed to deliver exactly that: bringing together thoughtful design, immersive entertainment, and everyday practicality in one accessible device.

Designed for students, young professionals and modern multitaskers, the device delivers the experiences people value most, from immersive entertainment to seamless connectivity, in a device built to fit naturally into everyday life:



Empowers productivity and creativity with AI-ready performance: Powered by up to an Intel® CoreTM 7 processori with integrated NPU capabilitiesii, the HP OmniBook 5 helps users stay productive, communicate effectively and take advantage of the latest AI-ready experiences across work, school and personal projects.

Adapts to life on the move with up to 42 hours of VPB (Local Video Playback) battery lifeiii and effortless mobility: Combining an ultra-thin 11.77 mm profile, lightweight 1.16 kg design, flexible 180° hinge, dual full-function USB-C®iv ports and HP's compact 65W USB Mini GaN chargerv, the HP OmniBook 5 is built to move effortlessly from campus to café, commute to couch and everywhere in between.

Delivers rich entertainment experiences: Featuring up to a 2.5K OLEDvi touch display, 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, up to 620 nits brightnessvii, HP Eye Ease technology and up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio, the HP OmniBook 5 delivers vivid visuals and immersive entertainment wherever users go.

Enhances seamless collaboration and connection: An FHD IR camera with Windows Hello facial recognition, dual microphones, Poly Studio-tuned audioviii and DTS:X Ultra help users show up clearly and confidently for classes, calls and everyday conversations. Expresses individuality through thoughtful design: Available in Smoke Silver, Starlit Blue, Peony Pink and Soft Honeydew, the HP OmniBook 5 combines a premium aluminum chassis, tone-on-tone keyboard and refined design details that help consumers choose a device that reflects their personal style.



Premium Design, Built for Growing Businesses

HP is also bringing premium design and AI-ready performance to growing businesses with the HP ProBook 4. Purpose-built for SMBs and mobile professionals, the device delivers the design, mobility and performance growing businesses need without compromising on durability or value.

As HP's thinnest business notebook,ix the HP ProBook 4 pairs a sleek 12mm thinx aluminum design with real portability, starting at just 2.6 lbs.,xi so it travels light without feeling delicate. The device comes in three finishes – Eclipse Gray, Atmospheric Blue, and Mist Silver – with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED displayxii bringing work to life with rich 100% DCI-P3 color and fluid 120Hz motion.

Powered by up to an Intel® CoreTM 7 processori with up to 17 TOPS NPU AI accelerationxiii, up to 32 GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage, the HP ProBook 4keeps everyday productivity and AI-enhanced work moving. A 70Whr battery with HP Fast Charge,xiv along with MIL-STD durability,xv helps professionals work confidently.

Pricing and Availabilityxvi



The HP OmniBook 5 14 AI PC is expected to be available on HP.com and Best Buy in October for a starting price of $699.99. The HP ProBook 4 G2iS 14 AI PC is expected to be available on HP.com in November. Pricing will be announced closer to availability.



About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services, and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit

i Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel's numbering is not a measurement of higher performance. Models with Intel® CoreTM 7 processors planned to be available mid-October 2026.

ii Features and software that require a NPU may require may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third-party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Potential NPU inferencing performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors.

iii Battery life tested by HP using continuous FHD video playback, 1080p (1920x1080) resolution, 200 nits brightness, system audio level as image default, player audio level at 100%, played full-screen from local storage, headphone attached or through speaker (if no audio jack port), wireless on but not connected. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.

iv Actual throughput may vary. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. DisplayPortTM and the DisplayPortTM logo are trademarks owned by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) in the United States and other countries.

v Performance and compatibility may vary by device. Subject to change without notice. Compared to previous generation HP power adapters.

vi Features may require software or other third-party applications to provide the described functionality. Internet service required and not included.

vii All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower. 2K OLED version with up to 300 nits brightness available at launch. 2.5K OLED version with up to 620 nits brightness planned to be available March 2027.

viii Features may require software or other third-party applications to provide the described functionality. Internet service required and not included.

ix Based on HP's internal analysis of HP business notebook PCs with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection and BIOS-level protection, passing MIL-STD testing, USB-C docking including power delivery, clamshell form factor, Intel U series or AMD Ryzen Pro processors, HDMI, and at least 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, optional WWAN in HP's current commercial portfolio as of September 26. Claim based on the lowest maximum published z-height of the device. Actual dimensions may vary by configuration and manufacturing tolerances.

x Based on HP internal analysis of product specifications, including thickness comparisons among HP commercial notebook PCs available as of 08/03/2026. Dimensions are typical. Actual dimensions may vary by +/- 0.5 mm, and height may vary by configuration. Maximum height does not include rubber feet.

xi Actual weight will vary by configuration.

xii All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

xiii Features and software that require an NPU may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third-party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Potential NPU inferencing performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors.

xiv Recharges your battery up to 50% within 45 minutes when the system is off or in standby mode. Power adapter minimum of 65 watts required for battery capacities 56Whr or less. Power adapter minimum of 100 watts required for battery capacities greater than 56Whr and less than 83Whr. Power adapter minimum of 120 watts required for battery capacities greater than 83Whr and less than 100Whr. After charging has reached 50% capacity, charging will return to normal. Charging time may vary +/-10% due to System tolerance.

xv MIL STD 810 testing is not intended to demonstrate fitness for U.S. Department of Defense contract requirements or for military use. Test results are not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. Any accidental damage requires an optional HP Accidental Damage Protection Care Pack.

xviPricing and availability subject to change without notice.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







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