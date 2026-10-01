Coretrust Public Sector And Carahsoft Partner To Expand Access To IT Solutions And Professional Services Through Cooperative Contract

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cooperative Contract Streamlines IT Procurement for State and Local Government Agencies and Education Institutions Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and RESTON, Va., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreTrust Public Sector and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership through CoreTrust's 24COR-018GR Technology Acquisition and Professional IT Services cooperative contract. The single-award contract expands access for eligible State and Local Governments and education institutions (SLED) to Carahsoft's portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud solutions, compatible IT ancillary products, servers and professional IT services.

“Technology needs across the Public Sector are evolving quickly, while procurement teams are being asked to do more with limited time and resources,” said Drew Tuller, Vice President of CoreTrust Public Sector.“Our partnership with Carahsoft bridges this gap by providing audit-ready access to a broad range of IT solutions. By eliminating complex solicitation processes, the cooperative purchasing model reduces administrative burden while helping agencies access the solutions they need to serve their communities.”

The CoreTrust 24COR-018GR contract provides SLED institutions nationwide with a streamlined pathway to a comprehensive portfolio of IT solutions. Designed to support the transparency and compliance requirements of public procurement while accommodating local purchasing needs, the contract helps agencies reduce resource-intensive procurement work and access technology that supports digital transformation, operational efficiency and mission-critical initiatives.

Technology available through the CoreTrust contract includes:



IT hardware (laptops, tablets, desktop PCs)

Related compatible ancillary products (peripherals, components, upgrades, accessories)

Professional IT services (warranties, imaging, asset tagging and more)

Servers and related products

Software licenses Cloud solutions

“State and Local Government agencies and education organizations continue to seek flexible, efficient procurement options that help modernize technology environments while meeting evolving mission requirements,” said Tim Boltz, Program Executive for State and Local Government Solutions at Carahsoft.“Our partnership with CoreTrust Public Sector expands the procurement pathways available to the Public Sector, providing streamlined access to a broad portfolio of IT solutions through a trusted cooperative contract. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and CoreTrust are making it easier for organizations to acquire the technology and services they need to improve operations and drive innovation.”

CoreTrust 24COR-018GR went into effect on February 15, 2026, and remains active and available through February 14, 2029. For more information on the contract and solutions available through Carahsoft, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-4950 or .... Explore Carahsoft's CoreTrust contract here.

About CoreTrust Public Sector

CoreTrust Public Sector - a division of CoreTrust, a premier group purchasing organization (GPO) leveraging $7 billion in annual aggregated spend and a 20-year history - helps simplify the procurement process for state and local government, education institutions, and other eligible public agencies nationwide. Operating through a vetted public lead agency model, contracts are awarded to a single supplier based on best-value evaluation to ensure audit-ready transparency and meet strict compliance requirements. With a growing portfolio of trusted supplier partners and ready-to-use contracts, CoreTrust Public Sector reduces repetitive and resource-intensive solicitation cycles and administrative strain on agencies while maintaining the flexibility to meet local needs. Learn more at .

Contact

Minh Le

(615) 422-7661

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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