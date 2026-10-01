Isolved® And Susan G. Komen® Partner To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Together turning a Las Vegas landmark pink to raise awareness for free breast cancer support and resources

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved ®, a Workforce Capital Management (WCM) company that helps organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, today announced a partnership with Susan G. Komen ®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, to raise awareness of breast cancer support services during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The partnership will be highlighted during the annual HR Tech Conference, Oct. 20-22 in Las Vegas, where thousands of HR and workplace leaders will gather to discuss employee benefits, well-being and the future of work.

As part of the partnership, isolved and Susan G. Komen will light the iconic“Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign pink on Oct. 21 at 8 a.m. PT, to spotlight breast cancer resources available to patients, survivors and their families.

The lighting ceremony, in partnership with Clark County officials, is expected to include representatives from isolved and Susan G. Komen alongside breast cancer survivors.

The event will honor families affected by breast cancer and highlight the free resources available to anyone facing a diagnosis. Its timing during HR Tech puts that message in front of thousands of attendees who can carry it back to their communities and workplaces.

"At isolved, we believe that taking care of people goes beyond the workplace, it's personal," said Todd La Fever, President and Founder, isolved. "Partnering with Susan G. Komen is one of the most meaningful things we've done as a company. Breast cancer has touched so many of our employees, our customers and their families. Through our support of Komen's Patient Care Center, and a very special moment in Las Vegas, we're turning our 'Wellness That Matters' commitment into real action for real people."

Beyond the Las Vegas event, isolved is launching People Heroes For The Cure inviting HR Tech attendees to donate to the campaign, with isolved matching each donation dollar for dollar. The goal is to raise $100,000 to support the heroes who make a difference every day. The company is also promoting Komen's Patient Care Center, a free resource that provides patients, caregivers and family members with timely, accurate breast health and breast cancer information, emotional support and assistance accessing care.

"We are grateful for partners like isolved that share our commitment to supporting patients, survivors and families affected by breast cancer," said Allyce Pierson, Development Director, Nevada, Susan G. Komen. "Through collaborations like this, we can further expand awareness of the resources available through Susan G. Komen and continue working toward a world without breast cancer."

About isolved

isolved ® is a Workforce Capital Management company - the next evolution of HCM, where human workers and AI agents are governed together on a single system of record, with the same visibility, accountability and lifecycle management. isolved People CloudTM is a connected platform of action that brings together HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management, with practical AI built to own outcomes: catching payroll errors before they happen, guiding employees through benefits enrollment, and surfacing compliance risks before they become problems. Built on 40 years of benefits-first HCM expertise and trusted by more than 200,000 employers and 9 million U.S. employees, isolved is the platform of action for the businesses that drive the American economy. Visit .

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen ® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working toward a future where no one dies from breast cancer. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at .

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