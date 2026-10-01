NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Date Of Third Quarter Conference Call

The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company's Event Calendar page at #events prior to the beginning of the conference call. The call will also be archived on the Company's website for twelve months and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $16.21 billion at June 30, 2026. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 174 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service regional insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: , , and /Insurance.