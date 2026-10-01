AONN+ And Manta Cares Partner To Equip Oncology Navigators With AI Tool Purpose-Built For Cancer Patients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration provides training, education, and safe AI resources to more than 9,000 oncology nurse and patient navigators nationwide as patients increasingly turn to general purpose AI for cancer information

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manta Cares, an award-winning digital health company serving patients with cancer and their care partners, today announced a new partnership with the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), the largest national specialty organization dedicated to advancing the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. Through the collaboration, AONN+'s more than 9,000 members gain access to AI safety training as well as the Manta Cares platform, including its oncology-specific AI companion, Hope AITM, to share with patients and care partners.

The partnership comes as people with cancer increasingly use general-purpose AI tools for information about their diagnosis and treatment. Oncology nurse and patient navigators play a critical role in helping patients access resources, coordinate care and manage the practical challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis, and this partnership will help AONN+ members better understand how patients are using AI and give them a new tool to support patients as they advance through treatment.

Manta Cares is a free digital platform for people in cancer treatment and their care partners. It provides symptom, medication and appointment tracking, preparation for conversations with a care team, and answers to questions between appointments through Hope AI, an AI companion built on oncology content and reviewed by clinicians. The platform was developed with more than 100 medical professionals and is used by thousands of patients and care partners. It is available at no cost, requires no insurance, and is intended to amplify the guidance and direction delivered by a patient's care team, supporting patients in the moments they need it most.

“Patients typically spend just a few hours a month with their care team and the rest of their time alone with their questions, symptoms and worries. They need answers when questions come up, and right now most of them are using tools that were never built for oncology,” said Samira Daswani, founder and CEO of Manta Cares, and a cancer survivor herself.“Giving navigators a free, oncology-specific tool to share with patients changes what happens in the hours after an appointment ends, and navigators can trust that their patients will receive good answers and a purpose-built AI partner that supports those patients whenever and wherever they need it.”

A key component of the collaboration will be education on the responsible use of AI in cancer care. Manta Cares will provide training for AONN+ members on how patients are using AI to navigate their care and how navigators can collaborate with patients who are turning to these tools for information and support.

The partnership will also create new channels for sharing resources across both organizations. AONN+ will feature Manta Cares content in its member communications and programming, while Manta Cares will incorporate AONN+ resources into its website, platform and patient support channels, pointing platform users toward navigators at their care center location. The organizations will collaborate on educational podcast programming, navigator training, and Manta Cares will exhibit at the AONN+ annual conference in November 2026 to introduce its platform to AONN+ members.

“Our members are seeing patients making important care decisions with information from tools that were never designed for cancer patients or the complex landscape of cancer treatment,” said Monica Dean, Director, Patient Navigation Development, AONN+.“We are excited to partner with Manta Cares to bring this innovative technology to our membership, giving them access to a purpose-built tool that will further improve patient care and quality of life, complementing the work our members are doing in the field.”

By connecting Manta Cares' patient-centered technology with the professionals who work directly with patients throughout cancer care, the partnership creates a stronger link between digital resources and human support. Together, the organizations will work to help patients with cancer and their care partners find trusted information, practical resources and guidance when they need it most.

To learn more about Manta Cares and its patient-first approach to cancer care, visit .

About Manta Cares

Manta Cares is a patient-first digital health company redesigning the cancer experience. Founded by a cancer survivor, Manta Cares helps patients and their care partners track symptoms, medications, appointments, and decisions, bringing clarity and structure to a deeply fragmented system. Designed in collaboration with more than 100 medical professionals, Manta is trusted by thousands of users and leading healthcare organizations.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Pear VC, Sozo Ventures, 1843 Capital and strategic angels across oncology, health tech, and patient advocacy. Learn more at or download the free and secure Manta Cares app.

The content provided by Manta Cares Inc. including Hope AI, is intended for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

About AONN+

The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+ ), is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has more than 9,000 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process.

Media Contacts:

AONN+: Gwen Coverdale | ... | 267.884.6328

Manta Cares: Amber Moore | ... | 503.943.9381