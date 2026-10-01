Qodo 3.0 Brings Enterprise-Grade Quality Control To Agentic Software Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities extend Qodo across the agentic SDLC, from code generation and review to software architecture and governance

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qodo today announced Qodo 3.0, the next generation of its AI Code Quality and Governance Platform. With this release, Qodo expands its quality infrastructure to enterprises building agentic software factories, automatically connecting agent workflows to enterprise codebase knowledge, architectural standards, and governance requirements.

As enterprises build software factories that orchestrate agents across the software development lifecycle, many organizations are struggling to maintain quality and governance at the pace agents now produce code. According to a recent industry study, 91% of engineering leaders fear being at risk of losing control of their codebase, with governance and visibility cited as the top risk at almost 30%. Qodo 3.0 addresses this by injecting quality controls throughout the agentic SDLC, guided by Qodo's Wisdom Base that provides agents with a continuously updated understanding of an organization's codebase, standards, architecture, and pull request history.

“Every enterprise will build its software factory around its own systems, tools, and ways of working,” said Itamar Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Qodo.“That factory becomes trustworthy when agents can draw on the organization's accumulated knowledge and operate within its standards.”

With Qodo 3.0, quality is embedded into code generation before a pull request exists by surfacing an organization's coding standards into an agent's workspace and running Qodo's review engine on code before it is committed. Once an agent's pull requests reach review, Qodo's PR Triage groups them into a single work package, giving a reviewer visibility into everything the task touches and its priority relative to other work. A reviewer can claim a work package to establish ownership and prevent duplicate review.

Governance and codebase quality can be monitored and risk-assessed with the Qodo Software Map, which automatically maps an organization's repositories, calculates the blast radius of a proposed change, and surfaces quality issues as a heat map across the architecture. Qodo 3.0 supports enterprise engineering teams wherever they run, including Gerrit, newly added alongside GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps, a full on-premises or air-gapped deployment with the Context Engine and Agentic Toolbox inside the perimeter, and open-source model support, including Nemotron, so review can run on models hosted inside a customer's own infrastructure.

Qodo 3.0 becomes the quality control layer engineering teams need to trust the agentic SDLC, from the code an agent generates to the pull request it opens.

About Qodo

Qodo is an AI code quality and governance platform built to turn today's high-velocity code generation into high-quality software, serving as trust and governance infrastructure for enterprise engineering teams. Qodo provides advanced context engineering and a multi-agent review system that draws on full-repository signals (including codebase history and prior PR decisions) to deliver more accurate, explainable, and actionable feedback while reducing noise and enforcing organization-specific standards. Founded in 2022, Qodo has raised $120 million, backed by Qumra Capital, Maor Ventures, Phoenix Venture Capital, S Ventures, Square Peg, Susa Ventures, TLV Partners, Vine Ventures, and angel investors including executives from OpenAI, Meta, Shopify, and Snyk.

Media Contact:

Ashley Hayford

Scratch Marketing + Media for Qodo

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