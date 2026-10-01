Airship AI Announces $29.0M Of Firm Fixed Price Brand Name Only Awards From Department Of Homeland Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Awards Include Tailored Software Integrations, Edge and Server-Side AI Offerings, and Turnkey Integrated Hardware Solutions

Expects to Release New Agentic AI Functionality within Ask Airship Before the End of 2026

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) ("Airship AI" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, today announced it has been awarded $29.0 million in firm-fixed-price contracts from an agency within the Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"). The brand-name-only awards support public safety and investigative requirements and carry a six-month period of performance.

"These awards reflect the continued momentum and critical importance of AI-driven surveillance solutions in advancing public safety and homeland security," said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI. "As the administration prioritizes strengthening national security, autonomous edge AI-driven surveillance solutions are proving to be an essential force multiplier for law enforcement, delivering greater operational efficiency, enhanced accuracy, and improved threat detection."

The awards include components of all three core areas of Airship AI's product offering portfolio:



Acropolis Software Ecosystem: Airship AI will develop new capabilities that enhance how users interact with its existing Acropolis software ecosystem. The development work focuses on autonomous edge sensor data collection and on improving the confidence level of detected user-defined events, leveraging Airship AI as the intelligence layer for their larger sensor eco-system.

Outpost AI and Fortress AI Platforms: Airship AI will deliver significant additional quantities of Outpost AI, its edge AI appliance built to run advanced analytics at the tactical edge. The award includes Fortress AI, the Company's newly released server-side platform for centralized, high-capacity AI processing. Because Fortress AI processes video and sensor data on premises, customers maintain full data sovereignty, with sensitive data never leaving their control or passing through third-party cloud infrastructure. Turnkey Hardware Solutions: Airship AI will deliver customized, turnkey hardware systems that allow users to autonomously collect data at the edge, securely transport it to designated endpoints, and receive high-confidence, AI-derived actionable intelligence in real time, giving supported agencies a unified solution from edge to enterprise. These solutions will support ongoing operational deployments as well as several pilots for ongoing operational requirements.



Mr. Allen added, "These awards also mark a significant milestone for Fortress AI as it expands into enterprise federal law enforcement operations following initial tactical deployments supporting multiple major 2026 National Special Security Events. They also reinforce the continued growth of our trusted partnership with DHS and the need for the full range of AI-driven solutions Airship AI provides.

"Each of these awards moves Airship AI closer to becoming the platform of choice for AI-enabled federal law enforcement operations. Agencies want a single architecture that runs from the tactical edge to the enterprise, and they want to own their data. With Outpost AI in the field and Fortress AI on premises, we give them both.

"That same on-premises foundation is where Ask Airship, our agentic AI platform, is designed to run. We expect to release new agentic AI functionality within Ask Airship before the end of 2026. Ask Airship sits on top of the video, sensor and access-control systems customers already operate, allows them to pair their sovereign data with the AI models best suited to their mission, and turns that data into actionable intelligence, with no rip and replace," Mr. Allen concluded.

About Airship AI Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Airship AI (NASDAQ: AISP) is a U.S. owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Airship AI is an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform that improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers. Airship AI's product suite includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and Command family of visualization tools.

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Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial, performance and operational metrics and projections of market opportunity; (2) changes in the market for Airship AI's services and technology, expansion plans and opportunities; (3) the projected technological developments of Airship AI; and (4) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Airship AI's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 17, 2026, and the other documents that the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

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