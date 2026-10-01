76% Of Treasury Teams Hit By Fraud As Deepfake Attacks Rise, Treasury Dragons & Nsknox 2026 Index Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 Treasury Dragons Payment Fraud Index, produced with nsKnox, shows verification remains the weak link: only 18% of organizations continuously revalidate supplier bank details, and 41% still receive sensitive payment data by email

New York, New York, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nsKnox, a leader in B2B payment security, today released the findings of the 2026 Treasury Dragons Payment Fraud Index,“Why Verification Remains the Weak Link,” produced in partnership with Treasury Dragon, the global network for buyers, specifiers and users of corporate treasury technology. The findings were unveiled this morning in a live Treasury Dragons Masterclass webinar.

Now in its fourth year, the survey of 104 corporate treasury professionals found that 76% of organizations experienced at least one payment fraud incident in the past 12 months, up from 73% last year, and 44% were hit more than once. Two-thirds (67%) expect the risk to rise further over the next year.

Artificial intelligence is making familiar attacks faster, cheaper and far more convincing. More than half of respondents (53%) have faced a confirmed or suspected deepfake-related fraud attempt, most often in multi-channel attacks that pair a legitimate-looking email thread with a voice call, messaging exchange or video interaction. Yet only 44% have formal policies covering AI-related fraud.

Other key findings include:

79% rate their confidence in supplier banking information as high or very high, yet only 18% continuously revalidate supplier bank details.41% receive sensitive supplier or payment data by email, and only 39% always use secure or encrypted channels.75% rate their fraud awareness as high or very high, but only 39% say ownership of payment fraud is clearly defined.48% do not use a dedicated payment fraud prevention system, and 71% are prioritizing investment in payment validation.

The full 2026 Treasury Dragons Payment Fraud Index report is available for download here. A recording of the masterclass,“How Treasury Can Stop Corporate Payment Fraud,” is available on demand at this link.

About Treasury Dragons

Treasury Dragons is the global network for buyers, specifiers and users of corporate treasury technology. Treasury Dragons is published by Adaugeo Media Ltd, London.

About nsKnox

nsKnox is the global standard for securing payments against B2B fraud. Unlike solutions limited to a single database or validation network, nsKnox provides total global coverage to truly validate any bank account, anywhere, delivering the fastest and most accurate results possible. When other methods fall short, nsKnox uses authoritative data directly from the banking system to validate even out-of-network accounts. All nsKnox solutions are built on the patented Cooperative Cyber Security (CCS) technology, which protects payment information by distributing it across a decentralized network – making it cloud-proof and quantum-safe.

CONTACT: VP Marketing Assaf Dargan nsKnox... 3135097748