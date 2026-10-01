Union Credit Adds Point Predictive's Autopasstm To Strengthen Fraud Screening Across Its Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Real-time fraud intelligence adds a new layer of protection for more than 90 credit union partners while keeping the experience fast for consumers

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Credit, the fintech marketplace that connects consumers with personalized credit union loan offers, has adopted Point Predictive's AutoPassTM to help identify potential fraud and misrepresentation earlier in the application process.

Union Credit places credit union offers within digital publishers, marketplaces and other experiences consumers already use. Since launching its marketplace in October 2023, the company has connected more than 50,000 consumers with more than 90 credit union partners, generating more than $2 billion in loan and credit line opportunities.

AutoPass adds real time fraud intelligence to Union Credit's existing identity verification controls. It can flag applications that may need additional verification while allowing consumers with fewer risk indicators to move forward without unnecessary steps. Credit union partners retain full control of their lending decisions.

“Every credit union in our marketplace trusts us with the first look at a potential new member,” said Barry Kirby, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Union Credit.“That trust is the product. AutoPass helps us identify risk earlier while keeping the experience simple for consumers. And because we're putting it in place across our marketplace, every partner benefits without having to build a separate integration.”

AutoPass draws on Point Predictive's Data Repository of more than 340 million historical loan applications and more than 140 billion derived risk attributes. The platform delivers real-time risk scores and more than 150 alerts covering identity, income and employment misrepresentation, straw borrower activity and collateral fraud. According to Point Predictive, lenders using AutoPass have helped prevent 40% to 60% of early payment defaults associated with application fraud.

The integration also gives Union Credit access to fraud patterns identified through Point Predictive's broader lending consortium. Point Predictive's implementation and fraud intelligence teams will work with Union Credit to tailor monitoring to its marketplace.

“Union Credit is changing where credit union lending begins, and that makes it the right place to stop fraud,” said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive.“When one platform delivers applications to more than 90 credit unions, screening at that point protects all of them at once. The vast majority of applicants are truthful, and AutoPass identifies them in real time so they get their loans without delay. Those misrepresenting income, employment, or identity are flagged before a credit union ever funds the loan. Lenders built this consortium, and it gets stronger every time a marketplace like Union Credit joins it.”

For more information, contact ...

About Union Credit

Union Credit delivers personalized, prequalified credit union offers inside the digital experiences consumers already use. Its marketplace gives credit unions a modern distribution channel to reach new members and enter new markets digitally, placing community financial institutions at the beginning of the consumer's financial journey. By connecting credit unions with digital publishers, marketplaces, merchants and other consumer experiences, Union Credit helps community lenders compete for new relationships while giving consumers access to competitive offers from trusted financial institutions. For more information, visit unioncredit.app.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insights from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as paystubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.com.

Media Contacts

Point Predictive: Jordan Zane,...