WSOP Poker's Biggest Update Yet Gives Players A New Reason To Never Stop Climbing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The update introduces three new prestige clubs, an upgraded level system, Power Level milestones and a redesigned interface, giving every player a reason to log in, climb higher, and chase something bigger

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Poker® (WSOP), the #1* free-to-play mobile poker game from gaming entertainment and technology leader Playtika, today announced a completely rebuilt level progression system, offering players a new answer to what keeps them coming back to the table.

For millions of players, the climb through their Club has always been part of the thrill. Now the climb gets bigger, faster, and far more rewarding. Building on players' feedback around progression within their Club, WSOP Poker introduces a deeper, more rewarding level system, with clear, achievable steps, richer rewards at every stage, and a new prestige ceiling for the game's most competitive players.

At the heart of the update is Levels, a new progression system inside every Club that rewards growth and gives players a visible path forward. Rather than one long climb toward the next Club, players now advance through a series of smaller, achievable levels, so every session ends with something to show for it, not just a step closer to a distant finish line. Progressing through levels unlocks Power Level milestones, granting players extra benefits and rewards on their way toward the next Club. Combined with a wider table selection and more ways to win, the update is built around a simple idea: the game and the ambition never have to end.

For the game's most driven players, the update raises the ceiling entirely. Three brand-new top Club tiers, Elite, Titans and Champions, turn the endgame into something worth chasing: a true measure of status among the best players in the room. Reaching a new Club Tier is marked by a Club Shield transformation, a celebratory animated moment built to make progress feel like a real achievement, not just a number going up, while every level-up across the new system is accompanied by all-new animations. The entire Clubs interface has also been redesigned to be more modern, interactive and fun to navigate.

The update reflects Playtika's continued investment in WSOP Poker, evolving the game for its long-standing and highly engaged player community.

Guy Ceder, General Manager of WSOP, says: "This update is a direct response to what our players have been telling us, they wanted a deeper, more rewarding way to grow within their Club. With the new Levels system, every step forward feels meaningful, and every reward feels earned. Add to that three brand-new top Clubs in Elite, Titans and Champions, and we've given our most competitive players a real title to chase, something to be proud of, not just level up toward. It's another step in our ongoing commitment to keep evolving WSOP Poker for a community that has stayed with us for years."

*World Series of Poker is recognized as the #1 free-to-play poker game in revenue, last 12 months (September 2026), on the Apple App Store and Google Play, according to Sensor Tower.

About World Series of Poker®

WSOP® is the official free-to-play game of the World Series of Poker®, and one of the world's most downloaded free poker games. Home to millions of poker players across the web, tablets and mobile, the game features countless exciting game modes, tournaments and special events while rewarding its best players with authentic virtual WSOP® prizes and poker-player trophies and glory.

World Series of Poker® is intended for those 21 or older and is for amusement purposes only. World Series of Poker® is not a real money game and does not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money or prizes. All prizes are virtual and have no cash value. Poker is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play - in-app purchases are available (including random items).

© 2026, Playtika Ltd. All rights reserved. The World Series of Poker trademarks are licensed by NSUS Group Inc.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide. For more, visit playtika.com.

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