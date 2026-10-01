USI Launches New Flex Property Facility For Commercial Risk Clients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valhalla, NY, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services, LLC (USI), one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, is proud to launch USI's new Flex Property Facility exclusive to USI commercial risk clients.This new property solution expands access to dedicated, A-rated property insurance capacity with enhanced coverage features and the flexibility to support a wide range of property placements or program structures.

Available in all 50 states, the solution can include flood, earthquake, named storm, equipment breakdown, and terrorism coverage. The development and service on this program relies heavily on Innovation Growth Partners Specialty (IGP Specialty), which is part of the USI family of companies and one of the largest specialty program administrators in the insurance industry. Together with USI's excess property solution, clients can now access up to $50 million in dedicated property capacity for a single risk.

Jeff Buyze, National Property Practice Leader, shared“In today's property insurance market, organizations need more than capacity – they need flexibility. USI's Flex Property Facility expands the solutions available to our clients by combining dedicated capacity, enhanced coverage options, broad appetite for a variety of organizations, natural catastrophe cover, and adaptable deployment.”

David Nikolai, IGP Specialty President of Programs, highlighted,“This unique offering will allow our teams to deliver even more of what our clients want and need and will come with our high level of service.”

Commenting on this new offering, USI Chairman and CEO, Mike Sicard said,“We are excited to provide this expanded coverage to the market and show how USI is continually innovating to bring the very best solutions to our clients.”

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., USI connects over 10,500 industry-leading professionals in approximately 200 offices to serve clients' local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI's award-winning culture attracts best-in-class industry talent with a focus on innovation, technology, and industry expertise, along with a history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGP Specialty

As one of the largest specialty insurance providers in the United States, Innovation Growth Partners Specialty (“IGP Specialty”) and its programs, wholesale and MGA divisions, manage over $1.6 billion in premiums, with offices in 18 states and nearly 700 dedicated professionals. IGP Specialty is part of the USI Insurance Services family of companies, one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world. For more information, please visit igpspecialty.com or follow IGP Specialty on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Nate Forsberg USI Insurance Services 610.619.5669...