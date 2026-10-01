Toluna Brings AI-Native Research To Every Team With Toluna Bina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Piloted by 50 clients across the globe, Toluna Bina gives marketing, insights, and research teams an AI-powered workspace of always-current synthetic personas, with options for validation by real people on Toluna Start.

London, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toluna today unveiled Toluna Bina: an AI-native, always-on research workspace that turns a question, a hunch, or a raw idea into fact-based direction in minutes. Users hold real-time conversations with synthetic personas that mirror their target audience, discover or pressure-test ideas in the moment, and receive executive-ready summaries and analysis of what they learn. When a decision calls for real-world confirmation, the same study launches to real consumers in Toluna Start with a single click. Alongside Toluna Bina, Toluna also introduced Dynamic Awareness, a new capability that keeps their synthetic personas current with the real world.

Toluna Bina brings research into every business decision, at every stage, working in a continuous loop with Toluna Start. Users interview synthetic audiences that mirror their own targets, compare their brand against competitors, and build custom qual and quant surveys through conversational workflows. Because synthetic exploration and human validation sit in one connected ecosystem, an idea shaped with synthetic personas can be immediately validated with humans, across both qual and quant. It is the industry's first platform to combine them in one connected ecosystem.

Toluna Bina puts research within reach of the whole business, not only trained researchers. Marketing can choose the strongest ad before committing media budget, product can pressure-test a concept before it locks into the roadmap, innovation can screen dozens of ideas down to the few worth real investment, and organizations can understand their competitive brand funnel, following perception shifts as the market moves. Research best practice is embedded in the workflow, so teams get early, low-cost reads that de-risk decisions and save time and money before the larger spend.

Dozens of clients worldwide have been successfully piloting Toluna Bina for the past several months, across FMCG, financial services, ecommerce, alcoholic beverages, and consumer health.

Toluna Bina runs on an agentic system that builds audiences in real time. Each audience is composed of Toluna Synthetic Personas, grounded in 25 years of Toluna's own first-party data: billions of human survey responses from hundreds of millions of panelists. That individual-level grounding creates realistic diversity and accuracy: across more than 3,000 tests in 20 markets, the results from the personas highly matched real human results.

“When Toluna was founded in 2000, the idea was to democratize research: to make it a mass market open to every type of business and function, moving at the speed of real-time business decisions. The insights industry is being rebuilt around AI, and Toluna Bina is that idea in its most powerful form.” said Frederic-Charles Petit, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Toluna.“We bring together an unmatchable combination of strengths: 25 years of first-party human truth, an AI capability we began building years before the market caught on, and deep expertise in consumer behavior research. And with Dynamic Awareness our personas are learning at human speed: receiving and filtering daily updates of general news through their own lenses like real people do. That combination becomes our clients' advantage: faster, more confident and nuanced decisions.”

Toluna's synthetic personas already lead the market: each is modeled as a distinct individual rather than a segment average, and new personas and audiences can be created on the fly. With Dynamic Awareness, rather than their knowledge being frozen, they absorb new real-world information each day, filtered by their own profiles - so a technology enthusiast persona and a baseball fan persona in the same market notice different things

“The world changes every day, and a synthetic persona should change with it,” said Frank Smadja, Chief Technology Officer at Toluna.“Dynamic Awareness keeps each persona current in a personalized way, so that the results our clients act on is not only up to date but mimics the diversity of human awareness.”

Toluna Bina begins rolling out in mid-October. To register interest, please visit the Toluna Bina page.

About Toluna

Toluna is a global insights leader that equips brands with trusted consumer intelligence that keeps them one step ahead, delivering insights at the speed they need without sacrificing the confidence their decisions require. For over two decades, Toluna has helped organizations of every size increase their impact through deep research expertise and advanced technology.

Toluna's consumer panel, 80 million people strong, is now augmented by a fully synthetic panel, extending its reach to audiences and questions beyond the scope of traditional methods and delivering limitless insights. A leader in AI-driven research with a consistent presence among GRIT's most innovative suppliers, Toluna serves clients in more than 75 markets and is recognized worldwide for both the quality and speed of its research.

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Toluna Brings AI-Native Research based on 25 years of consumer data

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