Moneyhero Adds Critical Illness Comparison On Hong Kong Insurance Marketplace



Follows the launch of MoneyHero's Hong Kong life insurance marketplace, supporting its strategy to grow high-margin verticals and deepen member engagement

Features 13 plans from five insurers, Blue, Bowtie, FWD, OneDegree and Zurich, with coverage amounts of up to HK$4 million



HONG KONG, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the“Company”), a leading tech- and AI-powered personal finance aggregation and comparison platform and a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced the launch of critical illness insurance comparison in Hong Kong, further broadening the range of insurance products on its platform.

The launch is the first product delivery on the second-half 2026 product roadmap MoneyHero outlined on its second quarter 2026 earnings call. It will be integrated into and builds upon the life insurance marketplace introduced during the second quarter of 2026, supporting the continued expansion into high-margin verticals.

Critical illness insurance generally provides a lump-sum cash payout upon the diagnosis of a covered condition, such as cancer, heart attack, or stroke, giving policyholders financial flexibility to help cover medical costs, replace lost income, or support their recovery.

The marketplace will offer 13 plans from five insurers (in alphabetical order): Blue, Bowtie, FWD, OneDegree, and Zurich, ranging from entry-level protection to more comprehensive plans covering up to 71 conditions with coverage amounts of up to HK$4 million. Users can filter by age, gender, and smoker status for instant, personalised quotes, compare single-claim and multiple-claim options, and click through directly to their chosen insurer to complete the application.

With this launch, consumers can compare life, travel, and medical insurance products on MoneyHero's platform, drawing on offerings from a range of established insurers. The addition of critical illness coverage reflects growing consumer demand for a simple, self-guided way to research and apply for protection products online.

"Critical illness insurance is an important addition to our insurance offerings, and one that reflects real demand we're seeing from Hong Kong consumers," said Danny Leung, Interim CEO and CFO.“Comparing critical illness insurance can feel overwhelming, with dense policy documents and unfamiliar terms. Our goal is to make the process simple and transparent, enabling customers to compare options from various insurers and choose the coverage that best fits their needs. This launch builds on the momentum of our life insurance marketplace and reinforces our strategy to grow our presence in high-margin verticals. It also lays the groundwork for the further protection and savings products in the coming quarters.”

Hong Kong consumers can start comparing plans today at

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY) is a tech- and AI-powered personal finance aggregation and comparison platform that provides consumers with actionable insights to discover, compare, and choose the best financial products with confidence - bringing data intelligence and seamless digital access across insurance and banking solutions. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn.Bhd., the operator of Ringgit Plus, Malaysia's largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 280 commercial partner relationships as at June 30, 2026, and had approximately 3.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel-co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund-and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit.

Forward Looking Statements

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