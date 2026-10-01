Cyderes Partners With Palo Alto Networks To Accelerate AI-Powered Security Operations For Global Enterprises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration combines Cyderes' deep MDR capabilities with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR and Cortex XSIAM to accelerate SOC modernization

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyderes, a global managed cybersecurity services partner helping organizations Be Everyday Ready®, today announced a partnership with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, to deliver next-generation SOC modernization to global enterprises. The collaboration, unveiled at Black Hat USA 2026, enables organizations to modernize security operations by bringing together Cyderes' unified service model, global security operations experience and MDR capabilities with Palo Alto Networks AI-driven SecOps platform.

Security teams face mounting pressure to manage a growing influx of threats across a rapidly expanding attack surface while simultaneously reducing complexity created by fragmented tooling. By combining Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR and Cortex XSIAM with Cyderes' managed services and implementation expertise, joint clients can reduce friction and accelerate their journey toward an AI-powered SOC without sacrificing operational control or business context. As a premier delivery partner across Palo Alto Networks full portfolio, including Idira for identity security, Cyderes enables organizations to unify protection across endpoints, cloud and identity in a single, managed program.

“Security operations are entering a new era, and enterprises need to move faster without creating more complexity,” said Chris Schueler, CEO of Cyderes.“We are partnering with Palo Alto Networks because we believe the future of the SOC will be built on AI-driven platforms, deep operational expertise and identity-aware context. Palo Alto Networks brings one of the strongest security operations platforms in the market, and Cyderes brings the managed services scale, MDR maturity and enterprise delivery experience to help clients put that platform to work. Together, we can help organizations modernize their SOC, reduce noise, respond faster and defend with greater confidence.”

The partnership positions Cyderes as a premier delivery and implementation partner for Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR and Cortex XSIAM across the United States, Canada and U.K./EMEA markets. Cortex XDR connects telemetry from endpoint, network, cloud, identity and email sources and builds rich context that enables teams to detect threats at machine speed. Cortex XSIAM is designed to unify security data and analytics, detection, incident management and threat intelligence in a single platform. By overlaying Cyderes' managed services, powered by its Meridian entity fabric, clients experience faster onboarding, expert-led operations and a flexible model that supports both fully managed and co-managed security programs.

“Traditional security operations simply cannot keep pace with today's faster, automated threats,” said Simone Gammeri, Chief Partnerships Officer of Palo Alto Networks.“Our partnership with Cyderes combines the power of Cortex alongside deep managed services and implementation experience to help eliminate the day-to-day complexity of security for our mutual customers. Together, we are helping organizations move toward streamlined, automated operations, resulting in machine-speed detection and response, drastically reduced strain on internal teams, and a much stronger overall defense.”

To learn more, visit: cyderes.com/partners/palo-alto-networks

About Cyderes

Cyderes is a global managed cybersecurity services partner dedicated to helping enterprises Be Everyday Ready® against today's threat landscape. Powered by Meridian, Cyderes delivers Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Exposure Management to help organizations reduce blind spots, anticipate risk, and respond with greater speed and precision. Learn more about Cyderes at cyderes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, statements regarding the benefits, impact, or performance or potential benefits, impact or performance of our products and technologies or future products and technologies. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this release. We identify certain important risks and uncertainties that could affect our results and performance in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, each of which are available on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com and on the SEC's website at All forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

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