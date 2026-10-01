Autonomize Introduces Autonomize Context AITM, The Missing Context Foundation That Makes AI Agents Grounded, Useful, And Scalable For Healthcare Enterprises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new offering connects healthcare knowledge, policies, and decision logic across agents and workflows without sacrificing ownership, control, or auditability

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomize announced the general availability of Autonomize Context AITM, a shared intelligence foundation that transforms fragmented enterprise knowledge into living context that healthcare AI agents can understand and apply.

Built on top of existing data platforms, Autonomize Context AI enables organizations to define clinical terminology, operational rules, relationships, and institutional expertise once, then govern and reuse that intelligence across agents, workflows, and departments. The result is more reliable, efficient, and scalable AI supported by a connected, auditable foundation that becomes more capable with every interaction.

AI cannot scale effectively without shared context. When agents operate across fragmented systems, they must repeatedly retrieve the same information, reconcile conflicting terminology, interpret disconnected policies, and reconstruct logic the organization has already established. Without a consistent source of truth, agents and workflows may interpret and apply the same knowledge differently. This increases cost and latency, introduces variability, weakens traceability, and erodes trust.

Autonomize Context AI closes this gap by combining healthcare-native ontologies, real-world clinical and operational knowledge, enterprise-specific rules, and provenance-backed reasoning within a continuously evolving operational intelligence layer.

Knowledge is grounded once and reused across agents and workflows, reducing unnecessary model calls while improving consistency and efficiency. Every agent-supported decision, from prior authorization routing and payment integrity review to coverage determinations, can be traced to the concepts, policies, evidence, and sources that informed it.

As people and AI work together, each decision, correction, and outcome strengthens the organization's living intelligence. Over time, this creates a foundation that continuously learns, adapts, and improves how healthcare operations run.

“Healthcare gets better when human expertise and AI learn from each other,” said Ganesh Padmanabhan, CEO and co-founder of Autonomize.“Autonomize Context AI enables our customers to retain ownership of the knowledge, logic, and workflows that make their organizations unique, while giving every agent they deploy a shared, governed understanding of what that knowledge means. That is what makes it possible to scale AI in a regulated industry without sacrificing control or auditability.”

A Layered Foundation for Enterprise Context

Autonomize Context AI is organized into two layers:

An industry-specific ontology enriched with licensed, domain-specific content for healthcare payers, providers, life sciences companies, and biopharmaceutical organizations.Customer-controlled layers that model each organization's policies, formularies, provider networks, fee schedules, standard operating procedures, usage patterns and other proprietary knowledge on top of the shared foundation.

By separating contextual intelligence from large language models and individual agents, Autonomize Context AI helps organizations protect the proprietary knowledge and operational know-how that create competitive advantage without exposing that intelligence to an external model provider.

“We built the Context Graph as a substrate, not a snapshot, with more than 10 million clinically reviewed concepts drawn from healthcare ontologies and standards. Each customer can extend it with their own policies, plan rules, and protected health information without changing the shared foundation or mixing proprietary information into it. That gives agents the healthcare knowledge and organizational context they need, while preserving ownership, control, and traceability.”

- Laksh Krishnamurthy, CTO, Autonomize AI

Because enterprise knowledge remains in a customer-controlled layer and models are treated as interchangeable components, organizations can evaluate, manage, and replace large or small language models as the market evolves. They can also adopt new models without rebuilding their institutional intelligence or relinquishing ownership of it.

Powering Healthcare Operations Today

Autonomize Context AI is already powering agents and workflows across healthcare operations, including:



Utilization management: Coordinates prior authorization, concurrent, and retrospective review workflows across the care continuum. Requests are routed by type, urgency, and line of business, and cross-checked against the organization's own medical policy repository, payer-specific coverage determinations, and state mandates in effect on the date of service.

Benefit configuration: Converts evidence-of-coverage and plan documents into structured coverage rules, including copays, coinsurance, limitations, and exclusions. Downstream agents can then interpret and apply those rules consistently without repeatedly reprocessing the original documents.

Payment integrity: Validates medication administration records against itemized billing to identify discrepancies. It grounds reviews in National Correct Coding Initiative procedure-to-procedure edits, medically unlikely edits, HCPCS billing units, and single-dose vial wastage requirements.

Claims, appeals, and grievances: Adjudicates claims against complex, customer-specific standard operating procedures. For appeals and grievances, it classifies the request, retrieves the policy version that governed the original decision, and drafts a determination rationale that is traceable to source. Pharmacy and pharmacy benefit management: Normalizes and validates National Drug Codes across submitted, dispensed, and billed forms. It evaluates prior authorization requests against formulary tiers, step therapy requirements, and quantity limits; applies age-stratified dosing and average sales price-based Medicare Part B drug pricing; and reconciles specialty and high-cost drug requests, including GLP-1 medications, against the plan's own clinical criteria.



With Autonomize Context AI, healthcare organizations no longer have to rebuild context for every agent, model, or workflow. They can establish a trusted intelligence foundation once, extend it across the enterprise, and strengthen it through every human and AI interaction. This turns institutional knowledge into a durable, customer-owned asset and gives healthcare leaders the control, consistency, and adaptability required to move AI beyond isolated use cases and scale it with confidence.

Autonomize Context AI is available today. To learn more or request a working session with the Autonomize team, visit Autonomize or contact....

About Autonomize

Autonomize AI powers autonomous healthcare operations. Built for healthcare and life sciences, the Autonomize Intelligence Platform brings together data, context, AI agents and applications to run complex clinical, operational and administrative work. It supports mission-critical workflows across utilization management, prior authorization, care management, claims, pharmacy benefits, appeals, payment integrity, quality, regulatory compliance and more.

The platform applies each organization's own data, policies, knowledge and decision logic to every workflow. Specialized AI agents work alongside clinical and operational teams, and consequential decisions stay under human oversight. Every interaction makes the system smarter across the enterprise. Built-in governance, security and explainability let organizations put AI into production with confidence, while keeping ownership of the knowledge and workflows that set them apart.

Trusted by leading U.S. healthcare enterprises, Autonomize has delivered up to 55% faster clinical reviews, 60% faster decision turnaround, lower administrative burden, and 3–5x ROI within 6–12 months. Autonomize is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, a Top 100 company on the Inc. 5000, and a Modern Healthcare Best Place to Work. The company is backed by Valtruis, Asset Management Ventures, Cigna Group Ventures, ATX Venture Partners and TAU Ventures.

Media Contact:...